Skeem Saam’s Clement goes ‘offline’ after drinking too much

23 August 2018 - 11:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Vusi Leremi plays the role of Clement on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Twitter / Siya Blessing

Yoh! Who decided that giving Skeem Saam's Clement alcohol was a good idea? The guy was beyond LIT.  

Vusi, played by actor Vusi Leremi was the talk of social media on Wednesday when the people of Turfloop thought he was missing. But it turned out that he was just super wasted.

Tweeps didn't waste time in voicing their opinions about the situation and claiming that come December, they were going to see people like Clement in their element. 

Some thought Ma Ntuli had pushed him to the edge.

While others suspected that Big Boy was behind it.

IN MEMES | Big Boy & Mantuli's confrontation was LIT

Skeem Saam's Big Boy told Mantuli he doesn't mind going to prison to protect his son against her daughter, plus he can deal with her "logically"... ...
1 day ago

Twitter applauds Skeem Saam for showing the treatment unemployed youth get

Can all parents take notes please, Mantuli's actions are what NOT to do when your child is unemployed and depressed.
6 days ago

Siblings in Fame | Lunathi Mampofu loves having her brother Oros in the same industry

The Mampofu's ooze swag and they are a talented bunch!
3 days ago

