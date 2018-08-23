Skeem Saam’s Clement goes ‘offline’ after drinking too much

Yoh! Who decided that giving Skeem Saam's Clement alcohol was a good idea? The guy was beyond LIT.

Vusi, played by actor Vusi Leremi was the talk of social media on Wednesday when the people of Turfloop thought he was missing. But it turned out that he was just super wasted.

Tweeps didn't waste time in voicing their opinions about the situation and claiming that come December, they were going to see people like Clement in their element.