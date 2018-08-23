Skeem Saam’s Clement goes ‘offline’ after drinking too much
Yoh! Who decided that giving Skeem Saam's Clement alcohol was a good idea? The guy was beyond LIT.
Vusi, played by actor Vusi Leremi was the talk of social media on Wednesday when the people of Turfloop thought he was missing. But it turned out that he was just super wasted.
Tweeps didn't waste time in voicing their opinions about the situation and claiming that come December, they were going to see people like Clement in their element.
Found Granz catching up on #SkeemSaam all worried that Clement is missing......— MUFASA..... (@OG_MUFASA_) August 22, 2018
#SkeemSaam lere Clement did what? pic.twitter.com/dTqGEeOWGK— Moeketsi Keke Matekane (@Keke_Matekane) August 22, 2018
- Clement onwele Russian Bear! 😂— - Mthombothi B.👑 (@AngiieNolo) August 22, 2018
Clement just had too much to drink #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/FjkGsouuIa— Letlhogonolo Mashego (@tlhogi_mash_jnr) August 22, 2018
Clement is now officially Offline 😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/aT46W26ROO— GeeOnline 📡 (@MorwaLekalakala) August 22, 2018
Clement, Alcohol is not for kids.. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/EfKtGpQcNs— Mr Tim (@I_know_its_you) August 22, 2018
Come 1st September we are going to see Bo Clement all over country #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/598DSGG0H7— AKA - Jika ft. Yanga Chief ❤️❤️😭😍🔥🔥 (@Lesego_maluleka) August 22, 2018
Some thought Ma Ntuli had pushed him to the edge.
It's MaNtuli fault for putting Clement in this position and we all know what she has to do. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VJgil72xw3— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) August 22, 2018
While others suspected that Big Boy was behind it.
I think Big Boy took Clement to a shebeen. Remember Big Boy once caught Clement when he was about to drink his beer.— 👊Teddy_T_Manyuha💪 (@TEDDYMANYUHA) August 22, 2018
