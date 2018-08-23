TshisaLIVE

Uhm... AKA thinks mixed race babies can help 'end' racism!

23 August 2018 - 11:19 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper AKA says interracial sex will help end racism.
Rapper AKA says interracial sex will help end racism.
Image: Instagram/Akaworldwide

AKA raised eyebrows on Twitter after he suggested that more mixed race babies could help end racism, just hours after Adam Catzavelos sparked outrage by using the K-word in a viral video. 

As thousands of people flooded social media with angry comments about there being no space for racism in SA, AKA entered the debate with a solution to racism. 

While people have been calling for Adam to be arrested and boycotts, AKA believes  "nothing is going to kill racism faster than interracial sex."

Why?

Well, because according to our woke Mega, more "mixed race babies" are going to save the world.

Twitter couldn't decide if AKA was being genuine with his statements. 

Either way, tweeps reacted to AKA's comments, as he probably knew they would...

AKA also took the opportunity to give ST John's College a shoutout for taking a "powerful" move against Adam, whose children attend the school.

"As an old boy I take my hat off to this ... well done college! It couldn’t have gone down as a popular or easy decision. I say this as someone who grew up there amongst some strong attitudes of white privilege and entitlement. ST Johns College, this is a powerful move. Proud," he wrote.

Nomsa Buthelezi on why she finally 'came out of the closet' about her love

Nomsa Buthelezi wants the world to know she's completely besotted with her her girlfriend Zandile.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Vusi Nova assures fans he's 'better' after a health scare

Vusi Nova is doing much better after a hospital visit.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Rami Chuene slammed for 'blasphemy' in #MenAreTrash thread

Rami Chuene came under fire for comments about the Bible.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Sbu says children of artists should be able to live off their parents' legacy

DJ Sbu said a change in the way the music industry does business is needed.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu on what 'handing over ProKid's masters' to his family actually means TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Little boy in tears after DJ Tira tells him to focus on school instead ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ProKid’s 'colourful' tombstone cost an estimated R100k to make TshisaLIVE
  4. Eyewitness 'shocked' that unknown woman snatched Sbahle Mpisane's weave during ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X