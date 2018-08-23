Uhm... AKA thinks mixed race babies can help 'end' racism!
AKA raised eyebrows on Twitter after he suggested that more mixed race babies could help end racism, just hours after Adam Catzavelos sparked outrage by using the K-word in a viral video.
As thousands of people flooded social media with angry comments about there being no space for racism in SA, AKA entered the debate with a solution to racism.
While people have been calling for Adam to be arrested and boycotts, AKA believes "nothing is going to kill racism faster than interracial sex."
Why?
Well, because according to our woke Mega, more "mixed race babies" are going to save the world.
Also nothing is going to kill racism faster than interracial sex ... save the world ok 🙏🏼 ...— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 22, 2018
Twitter couldn't decide if AKA was being genuine with his statements.
Either way, tweeps reacted to AKA's comments, as he probably knew they would...
Tswang tswang tswang le bone ngwana uTshwana le leColoured....💃🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ny8NunQ7lk— Mandla M (@MandlaMhlanga_) August 22, 2018
And make colored babies? I see where this is going. pic.twitter.com/NR3s2Fsh4K— Malambane (@BraTheo_7) August 22, 2018
AKA also took the opportunity to give ST John's College a shoutout for taking a "powerful" move against Adam, whose children attend the school.
"As an old boy I take my hat off to this ... well done college! It couldn’t have gone down as a popular or easy decision. I say this as someone who grew up there amongst some strong attitudes of white privilege and entitlement. ST Johns College, this is a powerful move. Proud," he wrote.
As an Old Boy I take my hat off to this ... Well done College! 🔴🔵 It couldn’t have gone down as a popular or easy decision. I say this as someone who grew up there amongst some strong attitudes of white privilege and entitlement. @stjohns_college This is a powerful move. Proud. pic.twitter.com/bkWFO8MPkg— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 22, 2018