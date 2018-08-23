WATCH | L'vovo comes clean on his Thickleeyonce 'crush'

L'vovo has admitted that he has a major crush on model Thickleeyonce, but would probably be too shy to try anything major if they bumped into each other.

L'vovo had social media in stitches earlier this year when he started greeting and sending Thickleeyonce good night messages on social media. L'vovo even came up with a pet name for them: Thickleevovo.

Speaking to Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu on Metro FM on Wednesday, the muso said he was crushing hard on Lee but it was not that deep.

"She is someone that I am crushing on. We are allowed to crush but as long as I sleep at home and stay at home," he said.