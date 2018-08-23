WATCH | L'vovo comes clean on his Thickleeyonce 'crush'
L'vovo has admitted that he has a major crush on model Thickleeyonce, but would probably be too shy to try anything major if they bumped into each other.
L'vovo had social media in stitches earlier this year when he started greeting and sending Thickleeyonce good night messages on social media. L'vovo even came up with a pet name for them: Thickleevovo.
Speaking to Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu on Metro FM on Wednesday, the muso said he was crushing hard on Lee but it was not that deep.
"She is someone that I am crushing on. We are allowed to crush but as long as I sleep at home and stay at home," he said.
.@LvovoSA comes out about his crush 😍 on .@ThickLeeyonce pic.twitter.com/e9HEtgMl00— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) August 22, 2018
When asked how he would react if Thickleeyonce had to come through the door, L'vovo said he would be nervous but at least muster up the courage to ask for a hug.
"I think I am going to be shy because I am seeing her live but I will definitely ask for a hug."
Thickleeyonce did not respond to L'vovo's shots at first but broke her silence a few weeks after he first started messaging her, telling him to stop his nonsense.
"So every time I tweet something y’all just gonna say 'L'vovo'. Someone please make it stop. Please stop using my name and tweets to promote your music malume L'vovo. Just stop. I’m not amused."