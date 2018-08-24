12 hilarious reactions to Shimza asking Twitter to change his name
Don't worry, Shimza, we were listening.
Popular muso, producer and event's organiser Shimza (DJ Shimza) has formally requested that fans drop the "DJ" when they refer to him.
The star has been pushing for the change for several months but took to Twitter on Thursday to let everyone know he was serious about it.
Guys please cut the Dj from my name, please lol it’s now just Shimza, not Dj Shimza 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😂 on a serious note please— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) August 23, 2018
Can someone alert Fakaza to change my name on their site to just Shimza and not Dj Shimza, they are confusing people lol— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) August 23, 2018
Really don’t understand what’s so difficult about what I’m saying lol, I don’t want the prefix Dj attached to my name anymore 🤷🏾♂️— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) August 23, 2018
Shimza explained that he wanted to be known as more than just as a DJ, especially since he also produces and does events.
But the streets weren't having it, and soon his mentions were busier than Park Station.
The reactions varied from understanding him loud and clear to butchering the name all together.
Here are some of our faves:
We will change when we want to
We've been calling you DJ shimza for more than 5 year ! ....& you want us to change your nam within a Minute ..." Ay awume wena" we will change when we want to. pic.twitter.com/bnumfwr99B— Mthombeni (@Mfundis91407783) August 23, 2018
Whatever you say Shimzisto
Joining the greats
Blackcoffe there's no Dj,Culoe de song there's no Dj,Dacapo there's no dj So Also u want to join them??— 🇿🇦 (@Siya_021) August 23, 2018
What will he ask us to call him next?
Next thing you'll want us to call you Shi! Just Shi! #PuffDaddyTendencies pic.twitter.com/QGBAZKHDZG— Sandiso (@ndinguSANDISO) August 23, 2018
Maybe malume Shimza?
Wat if I just say 'malume DJ shimza'? Nyc neh?huh?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AyY5ELSllt— simply.her (@LebogangNaume) August 23, 2018
Or Dr?
You should be promoted to "Dr" vele 👏 lol, good call! pic.twitter.com/POg02TmGTz— ⓚⓘⓝⓖ OG ♚ (@Owlsly_RSA) August 23, 2018
Forever DJ Shimza
You will stay as Dj Shimza for me but for you Shimza pic.twitter.com/Q0X6EMGcM4— Tower_LS (@rapoeea_tower) August 23, 2018
Still Shimza to the real fans
At the rising of your career you were introduced to us as a dj there was no problem hlala still you will remain a dj to us your fans😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F23cnxB1kV— flammingpine (@kgotso_kagiso) August 24, 2018
Always drama
But how will we know what he does?
it's difficult when a medical doctor wants to be referred to as Mr or just the first name. Hope you understand.— Faith, Love, Toil (@drsmindlo) August 24, 2018
Change your email first
I suggest you first fix this then I guess people will perhaps take you serious! pic.twitter.com/jUMAl1fTGt— Anofefe (@Anofefe2) August 24, 2018
Noted!