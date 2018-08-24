TshisaLIVE

12 hilarious reactions to Shimza asking Twitter to change his name

Don't worry, Shimza, we were listening.

24 August 2018 - 11:52 By Kyle Zeeman
Shimza asked Twitter to drop the DJ from his name
Image: Instagram/ Shimza

Popular muso, producer and event's organiser Shimza (DJ Shimza) has formally requested that fans drop the "DJ" when they refer to him.

The star has been pushing for the change for several months but took to Twitter on Thursday to let everyone know he was serious about it.

Shimza explained that he wanted to be known as more than just as a DJ, especially since he also produces and does events.

But the streets weren't having it, and soon his mentions were busier than Park Station.

The reactions varied from understanding him loud and clear to butchering the name all together.

Here are some of our faves:

We will change when we want to

Whatever you say Shimzisto

Joining the greats

What will he ask us to call him next?

Maybe malume Shimza?

Or Dr?

Forever DJ Shimza

Still Shimza to the real fans

Always drama

But how will we know what he does?

Change your email first

Noted!

