Khanya Mkangisa clears the air on all those romance rumours

Take all those rumours you heard about TV personality Khanya Mkangisa currently dating famous music producers or actors and throw them out the window because the star claims she is single and independent AF.

The star has been spotted out on the town with rapper Yanga in recent months but when asked about it by Kuli Roberts on Trending SA recently, she denied it was a thing.

"I mean that’s not...I mean you guys even had a picture. I mean, who is that? That can never be a real thing, but I know him hey. We aren't very good friends, we’re cool, we know each other," a slightly uncomfortable Khanya said.

Khanya said she interviews a lot of people as a presenter on Selimathunzi and the rumour of her romance could be with anyone.

"Honey, tomorrow it will be someone else," she added

She later confirmed her relationship status was single and that she got her independence from her mama.

"My mom’s independence, for me, is like the utmost. To this day... maybe that’s why I’m still single, I’m just like: 'I can do this on my own'. I’ve watched my mom live that. There’s nothing you can’t do on your own, even when you’re struggling. Depend, rely on no man, honey, you can get it done”

Rumours of Khanya and Yanga dating have been swirling around for days but really kicked into gear late last year when a Sunday Sun source claimed the two had apparently moved in together.

“They gave it away when they arrived together at Maggz’s listening session held at Braamfontein recently. They were behaving like a couple on honeymoon,” the source said.

A few months later rapper Reason also got tongues wagging when he video bombed one of Khanya's Instagram Stories to sing out "It's Khanya chief", a play on Yanga's catch phrase.