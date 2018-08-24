Nicole Nyaba on AKA 'romance' - claims they were living together & split because of DJ Zinhle

After months of denying swirling rumours about her relationship with AKA, video vixen Nicole Nyaba has spilled major tea about the alleged whirlwind romance with the rapper on the cover of Drum magazine.

Rumours that Nicole and AKA were romantically involved first surfaced late last year, but they both denied it.

However, Nicole has reportedly confirmed that not only were they in love, but they were also living together in AKA's pad.

"Kiernan is a nice guy. He is sweet. He opens doors for you, asks if you're hungry and tells you how beautiful you are when you wake up in the morning. He was an amazing boyfriend. He was constantly making me fall in love with him."

Nicole revealed that she and AKA apparently started dating a few months ago, but insisted she was not the reason for his split from Bonang Matheba.

Nicole claims that they were both on cloud nine until the weekend of the Durban July when they had a fight and things took a downward turn.

The socialite further claims that Zinhle and AKA are back together, which she believes is the reason for her split from the rapper.

"I asked him if he was with Zinhle and he admitted it," she told the magazine.

AKA told the magazine that he did not understand why Nicole was "going on about this thing".

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from AKA were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

DJ Zinhle has also not yet commented on the claims, however just last week she poured cold water on rumours that she and AKA were an item. The speculation came after a picture of her and AKA getting cosy at a nightclub went viral.