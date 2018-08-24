Someone please come collect The Queen’s Thato before he gets a beating!
The internet was shooketh by the fight between Thato and his mom.
Even though home should be the safest place on earth, sometimes it can be real hell when circumstances lead to you beefing with your parents, just ask The Queen's Thato and Adelaide.
Thato's relationship with his mom has BEEN strained for days but reached a boiling point on Thursday night when she asked him to forgive her for treating him badly and he accused her of not wanting him.
During the heated argument Thato pushed his finger against her forehead.
Yhu, Adelaide was never ready for Thato's reaction! #TheQueenMzansi— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) August 23, 2018
It was enough to spark chaos in the house and the pair were quarter to having a WWE match.
The internet was shooketh to the core and showed their surprise through memes wondering how any child could get away with saying such.
But it didn't end well with Thato having to shield himself from his mom before she did some major damage.
While many of us were shooketh to silence, Twitter psychologists were out on the prowl trying to figure out why Thato and Adelaide's relationship was deteriorating faster than a cheap weave.
Some suggested that Thato should cut his mom some slack and never ever lift his hand to a woman.
While others thought the problem might be with Adelaide.
