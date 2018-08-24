WATCH | Criselda Dudumashe & Mzansi is outraged by video of teen hitting a gogo

TV and radio personality Criselda Dudumashe has added her voice to the widespread outrage that has gripped social media after a video of a 19-year-old teenager beating a 69-year-old gogo went viral.

A video of the incident, which took place in Ezibayeni, KwaZulu-Natal is currently doing the rounds on social media.

In the video the young girl could be seen beating the gogo with a stick, while an unknown person filmed the incident.

Criselda shared the video on her Twitter page, along with a stern warning about the dangers of staying silent while children "go astray".

"She (the girl) needs to learn some moral lessons. Generational decay occurs when adults are silent when children go astray."