WATCH | Criselda Dudumashe & Mzansi is outraged by video of teen hitting a gogo

'She needs to learn some moral lessons'

24 August 2018 - 10:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Criselda Dudumashe says she would like to meet with the girl.
Image: Instagram/ Criselda Dudumashe

TV and radio personality Criselda Dudumashe has added her voice to the widespread outrage that has gripped social media after a video of a 19-year-old teenager beating a 69-year-old gogo went viral. 

A video of the incident, which took place in Ezibayeni, KwaZulu-Natal is currently doing the rounds on social media.

In the video the young girl could be seen beating the gogo with a stick, while an unknown person filmed the incident.

Criselda shared the video on her Twitter page, along with a stern warning about the dangers of staying silent while children "go astray".

"She (the girl) needs to learn some moral lessons. Generational decay occurs when adults are silent when children go astray."

Criselda said she wanted to meet with the girl to help the youngster "internalise what she did."

KZN provincial police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Thulani Zwane told TshisaLIVE that the 19-year-old was arrested and appeared in the Hlabisa Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She was released on bail until her next appearance on September 11. 

"She appeared in court on a charge of assault to do grievous bodily harm and was released on free bail, like a warning," he explained.

Meanwhile, users on social media continue to voice their anger at the girl in the video and also took aim at the person recording the incident.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
