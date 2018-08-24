WATCH | Criselda Dudumashe & Mzansi is outraged by video of teen hitting a gogo
'She needs to learn some moral lessons'
TV and radio personality Criselda Dudumashe has added her voice to the widespread outrage that has gripped social media after a video of a 19-year-old teenager beating a 69-year-old gogo went viral.
A video of the incident, which took place in Ezibayeni, KwaZulu-Natal is currently doing the rounds on social media.
In the video the young girl could be seen beating the gogo with a stick, while an unknown person filmed the incident.
Criselda shared the video on her Twitter page, along with a stern warning about the dangers of staying silent while children "go astray".
"She (the girl) needs to learn some moral lessons. Generational decay occurs when adults are silent when children go astray."
Please help me find her! She needs to learn some moral lessons. Generational decay occurs when adults are silent when children go astray. pic.twitter.com/1DJkuZ1mop— Criselda Dudumashe (@positivegp) August 23, 2018
Criselda said she wanted to meet with the girl to help the youngster "internalise what she did."
KZN provincial police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Thulani Zwane told TshisaLIVE that the 19-year-old was arrested and appeared in the Hlabisa Magistrates Court on Thursday.
She was released on bail until her next appearance on September 11.
"She appeared in court on a charge of assault to do grievous bodily harm and was released on free bail, like a warning," he explained.
Meanwhile, users on social media continue to voice their anger at the girl in the video and also took aim at the person recording the incident.
No no no no no this is so wrong my God this is heart breaking I can’t stand 💔😢😢😢😢😭😭 such a young kid assaulting an old powerless old woman 👵 jerrrrrr this kids deserve to be punished.. pic.twitter.com/unOuIs751G— Masilo (@thaberic) August 23, 2018
I'm more disturbed by the person recording... she was stifling her laughter... what's there to laugh about honestly?— Debora Shija (@ShijaChongs) August 23, 2018
Don't know what is worse the girl hitting the old lady or the person taking the video and laughing pic.twitter.com/X70TeOHPZ5— Tilda Wale Sandawana (@tildahorns) August 21, 2018
Please when you do find her let me know pic.twitter.com/9T4o966Uwu— IAmNthabilicious (@mantshenm) August 24, 2018
She doesn't know the curse she just brought into her life by hitting an old woman. Oh I feel sick😭😥 pic.twitter.com/3P4khWQ35K— Valencia (@_moghel_) August 21, 2018
She who took the video is equally involved... she must also be found!— Hans B. Makitla (@Itumeleng_H) August 23, 2018