Why Tiisetso Thoka ditched law for TV

24 August 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Tiisetso Thoka plays the role of herdsman on 'The Herd' but was once a lawyer and artist manager.
Image: Instagram/ Tiisetso Thoka

Actor Tiisetso Thoka is living his best life and winning over audiences with his role on The Herd, but there was a time when he was stuck in a normal 9-5 at a law firm. 

The star has tried his hands at several jobs before throwing all his energy into acting full-time. Tiisetso said that as much as he enjoyed being a lawyer and learnt a lot, he felt he was too young to be stuck in the system.

"I am a qualified lawyer. I practised at a company in Roodepoort but I thought that I was still too young for all the stress and issues that came with it. I thought, 'Let me go and enjoy my life'. Now, acting is the best thing in my life."

Dude said he would eventually return to the craft when things had slowed down a little and he felt the bug bite again.

"It is something I will do at a later stage," he added. 

It is just one of several "lives" the star has lived, including a brief stint as a manager for muso Mshoza and several Kalawa Jazmee acts.

Now the former YoTV presenter is eyeing out a career in music, and a hit collaboration with a big Mzansi star.

"All I can say is that there is a single I am releasing soon with a big DJ. He is well-known in SA. He is probably in the top five DJs in SA. The single will probably come out in September or October. I will be doing the vocals," he said without wanting to give too much away

