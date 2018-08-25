TshisaLIVE

Fake Siphiwe Tshabalala profile requests airtime from fans

25 August 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Siphiwe Tshabalala has warned fans to be careful.
Image: Instagram/Siphiwe Tshabalala

Soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala is the latest personality to fall prey to fraudsters on social media. 

Siphiwe shared a screeenshot of a fake Facebook account that has been set up under his name and has been asking fans to buy him airtime. 

The fake account has been sending fans direct messages, asking for money and airtime. 

Meanwhile on Facebook 🙆🏽‍♂️

A post shared by Siphiwe Tshabalala (@siphiweshabba) on

Earlier this week musician, Prince Kaybee also expressed concern over fraudsters who have been using his name to meet up with unsuspecting fans. 

Prince Kaybee said that it could get worse if these criminals were embroiled in human trafficking or something equally as dangerous. 

