Fake Siphiwe Tshabalala profile requests airtime from fans
25 August 2018 - 10:00
Soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala is the latest personality to fall prey to fraudsters on social media.
Siphiwe shared a screeenshot of a fake Facebook account that has been set up under his name and has been asking fans to buy him airtime.
The fake account has been sending fans direct messages, asking for money and airtime.
Earlier this week musician, Prince Kaybee also expressed concern over fraudsters who have been using his name to meet up with unsuspecting fans.
Prince Kaybee said that it could get worse if these criminals were embroiled in human trafficking or something equally as dangerous.