SNAPS | Inside ProVerb’s beautiful home

25 August 2018 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper ProVerb expressed his pride in himself as he reflected on how far he's come.
Image: Instagram/ProVerb

Proverb has been in the game for over a decade and even though he's not one to show off, he recently reflected on how far he's come in life and gave us a glimpse into his newly built house.

After one year of building, ProVerb's house is finished and it's looking fabulous. The rapper and TV star shared some snaps on his Insta Stories, starring his loved ones. 

He accompanied the snaps with inspirational captions, encouraging people to never give up because rome (aka his home) wasn't built in a day.

It's motivation to keep on keeping on!

His open plan family room and kitchen.

The movie room... Home theatre fam!

His bathroom.

His outside pool and patio.

