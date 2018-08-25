SNAPS | Inside ProVerb’s beautiful home

Proverb has been in the game for over a decade and even though he's not one to show off, he recently reflected on how far he's come in life and gave us a glimpse into his newly built house.

After one year of building, ProVerb's house is finished and it's looking fabulous. The rapper and TV star shared some snaps on his Insta Stories, starring his loved ones.

He accompanied the snaps with inspirational captions, encouraging people to never give up because rome (aka his home) wasn't built in a day.

It's motivation to keep on keeping on!

His open plan family room and kitchen.