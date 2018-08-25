Somizi puts neighbours on blast after they woke him for a 'meet & greet'

TV and radio host Somizi told his neighbours to "f off" after they woke him at 1:30am in the morning for a groupie moment.

The star told listeners of his Metro FM radio show earlier this week that his new neighbours moved in a month and a half ago but that he didn't see them until last weekend when he was woken up in the dead of the night by a knock on the door.

Somizi said the people at the door identified themselves as his neighbours but only when he got nearer did they tell him they were his fans and asked him to open the door.

"You don't do that... I was livid... I just looked through the window and said 'No. F off'. I was really pissed off. I couldn't sleep after that because I was angry."

Somgaga said he wrote a letter to the body corporate and told security to let his neighbours know they should never step foot on his property again.

Several celebrities have ranted in the past about fans invading their personal space or time with their family to ask them for a picture or autograph.

AKA tossed a phone from a balcony in 2016 after he claimed a person tried to take a picture of him without asking first.

"Snapchat has made people think taking videos of people without permission is cool. Have some f**king manners. Snapping is cool if I'm aware of it or if I allow it. Not this low key FBI CIA undercover sh*t. Your phone will fly. Trust me," he wrote.