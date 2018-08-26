TshisaLIVE

Boity tackles weight haters head-on

26 August 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Boity admits that she's gained some weight.
Boity admits that she's gained some weight.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

Boity knows that she's dropped the ball where her fitness is concerned, but she doesn't need you guys pointing that out to her. 

Can you imagine? Some people out here have been telling Boity that she's seemingly gained weight. 

Well in true Boity style she's here to let ya'll know that she knows, and she's working on it. 

So take that! 

