Here's how Jessica Nkosi deals with criticism over her voice
Jessica Nkosi continues to prove that she's not here to entertain any form of hate.
The actress took to Twitter recently to let haters know that she views her 'husky' voice as an asset despite what haters may believe.
Jessica said that whenever someone tells her that her voice was too deep, she just name drops the list of high-flying celebs with similar voices.
Whenever someone tries to come for me about how deep & husky my voice is, I remind them that Beyoncé, Toni Braxton, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and myself, we all have similar voices 😌😌😌😌😌 #MovingOn 🌟— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) August 22, 2018
The post was flooded with comments from fans, who told Jessica that her voice was levels.
Team husky ova hre too.....why mst we buzz lime bees— La petite mama💞💞💞 (@candy_tshuma) August 22, 2018
Husky voice mummy 🤸 somebody please.i wish I had the kinder voice— Bontle BMantlhasi (@BonkeM1) August 22, 2018