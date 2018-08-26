TshisaLIVE

Here's how Jessica Nkosi deals with criticism over her voice

26 August 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jessica Nkosi has no time for negativity.
Image: Instagram/ Jessica Nkosi

Jessica Nkosi continues to prove that she's not here to entertain any form of hate. 

The actress took to Twitter recently to let haters know that she views her 'husky' voice as an asset despite what haters may believe. 

Jessica said that whenever someone tells her that her voice was too deep, she just name drops the list of high-flying celebs with similar voices. 

The post was flooded with comments from fans, who told Jessica that her voice was levels. 

