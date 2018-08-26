TshisaLIVE

Vanillablaq on her life purpose, polo & downtime plans

26 August 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Model Refilwe Modiselle opened up about her life's purpose.
Image: Instagram/Refilwe Modiselle

A woman of multiple talents, Refilwe Modiselle's work has done a great job of letting the world know who she is but when she's not saving the world or building her legacy, the 32-year-old does other things.... like Polo!

Now before you get ahead of yourself, she's not an A-class polo player but since she loves the outdoor life, she couldn't resist the urge to add a new sport on her "to do list".

In a quick Q&A with TshisaLIVE, Refilwe told us all about her idea of fun, living with purpose and what makes life worth living for her.

• What do you do for fun?

I explore outdoor activities such as bungee jumping. I love looking at different things to do and spending time with family & friends.

• What makes life worth living?

Discovering new things & knowing that life has so much to offer in terms of the endless possibilities.

• Have you ever been horse riding?

I can't say I really have but my introduction to horse riding was when I did the campaign shoot for the Cell Amanda Cup.

• What do you know about Polo?

Polo could be described as "hockey on horses... “But essentially it's a game or sport played on a field, on horseback between two teams of four players each, where with mallets they try to score goals through goal posts.

• What is your most favourite thing about being you?

Being authentically self and true to who Refilwe is. The Godly love and light I exude.

• What do you think is your super power as a woman?

My ability to see God in everything.

• My purpose in life is...

To be a teacher through the various things I've taken on in my life. To inspire those that can take something positive from my existence.

• My heart beats faster when...

I feel the joy of being alive

• I hope South Africans will...

One day see a nation that it dreams of.

• I believe in...

God, light and love

• Nobody knows that I...

Used to be in corporate before entertainment

• In five years I...

I'd like to see myself working globally and accomplishing more

• I am constantly searching for...

Knowledge and enlightenment

• There is a life beyond modelling because...

It has never been the be all & it all of who Refilwe is & what else she can do. I'm a woman of many gifts.

• If I had a million rand I would...

Invest in things that will contribute to the growth of my legacy.

• If I had one wish I...

I would wish for my eyes to be fixed. I'm visually impaired, so I'd love to see better.

• What I know now...

Is that I'm living a life filled with purpose.

