Vanillablaq on her life purpose, polo & downtime plans
A woman of multiple talents, Refilwe Modiselle's work has done a great job of letting the world know who she is but when she's not saving the world or building her legacy, the 32-year-old does other things.... like Polo!
Now before you get ahead of yourself, she's not an A-class polo player but since she loves the outdoor life, she couldn't resist the urge to add a new sport on her "to do list".
In a quick Q&A with TshisaLIVE, Refilwe told us all about her idea of fun, living with purpose and what makes life worth living for her.
• What do you do for fun?
I explore outdoor activities such as bungee jumping. I love looking at different things to do and spending time with family & friends.
• What makes life worth living?
Discovering new things & knowing that life has so much to offer in terms of the endless possibilities.
• Have you ever been horse riding?
I can't say I really have but my introduction to horse riding was when I did the campaign shoot for the Cell Amanda Cup.
• What do you know about Polo?
Polo could be described as "hockey on horses... “But essentially it's a game or sport played on a field, on horseback between two teams of four players each, where with mallets they try to score goals through goal posts.
• What is your most favourite thing about being you?
Being authentically self and true to who Refilwe is. The Godly love and light I exude.
• What do you think is your super power as a woman?
My ability to see God in everything.
• My purpose in life is...
To be a teacher through the various things I've taken on in my life. To inspire those that can take something positive from my existence.
• My heart beats faster when...
I feel the joy of being alive
• I hope South Africans will...
One day see a nation that it dreams of.
• I believe in...
God, light and love
• Nobody knows that I...
Used to be in corporate before entertainment
• In five years I...
I'd like to see myself working globally and accomplishing more
• I am constantly searching for...
Knowledge and enlightenment
• There is a life beyond modelling because...
It has never been the be all & it all of who Refilwe is & what else she can do. I'm a woman of many gifts.
• If I had a million rand I would...
Invest in things that will contribute to the growth of my legacy.
• If I had one wish I...
I would wish for my eyes to be fixed. I'm visually impaired, so I'd love to see better.
• What I know now...
Is that I'm living a life filled with purpose.