Vanillablaq on her life purpose, polo & downtime plans

A woman of multiple talents, Refilwe Modiselle's work has done a great job of letting the world know who she is but when she's not saving the world or building her legacy, the 32-year-old does other things.... like Polo!

Now before you get ahead of yourself, she's not an A-class polo player but since she loves the outdoor life, she couldn't resist the urge to add a new sport on her "to do list".

In a quick Q&A with TshisaLIVE, Refilwe told us all about her idea of fun, living with purpose and what makes life worth living for her.

• What do you do for fun?

I explore outdoor activities such as bungee jumping. I love looking at different things to do and spending time with family & friends.

• What makes life worth living?

Discovering new things & knowing that life has so much to offer in terms of the endless possibilities.

• Have you ever been horse riding?

I can't say I really have but my introduction to horse riding was when I did the campaign shoot for the Cell Amanda Cup.

• What do you know about Polo?

Polo could be described as "hockey on horses... “But essentially it's a game or sport played on a field, on horseback between two teams of four players each, where with mallets they try to score goals through goal posts.