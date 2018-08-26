TshisaLIVE

WATCH | New York fans lose their minds over Sho Madjozi

26 August 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sho Madjozi rocked the Big Apple.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

When Sho Madjozi was asked to jump onto stage at a party in New York recently, she completely shut it down! 

In a video shared on Instagram, Sho could be seen giving one rocking performance. 

Fans in the front row could be seen losing their minds over her hit track, Huku. 

Come on, who wouldn't lose their mind over Huku? 

The rapper also hung out with Classic Man hitmaker, Jidenna. 

🗣SUIT YOURSELF LIKE JIDENNA 😁💜

A post shared by Maya (@shomadjozi) on

