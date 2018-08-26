WATCH | New York fans lose their minds over Sho Madjozi
When Sho Madjozi was asked to jump onto stage at a party in New York recently, she completely shut it down!
In a video shared on Instagram, Sho could be seen giving one rocking performance.
Fans in the front row could be seen losing their minds over her hit track, Huku.
Come on, who wouldn't lose their mind over Huku?
Imagine going to a party in New York and jumping on stage for a last minute performance! The vibe at @Everydayppl was just too much! Thank you to everyone that was there singing along 🙏🏾💜💜 Afropunk this Saturday 🚀 🎥: @jamelshotthis (I’m still working on releasing this track guys lol stop harassing me)
The rapper also hung out with Classic Man hitmaker, Jidenna.