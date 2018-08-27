Eish! Here's how Uthando Noxolo’s Tumelo played himself
Forget all the cons in South Africa, the biggest scam Twitter heard this weekend was the one that Uthando Noxolo's Tumelo got caught in - a trap that even saw the man go to jail for fraud and led him to apologise to his mother, family and baby mama on the show.
Tumelo fell in love with a woman who he says was no good for him, even though his whole family warned him that she would only bring trouble. The family were shooketh at his decision to "abandon" his child to go on an adventure with his new flame.
He took to Jub Jub's hit reality show this week to confess his mistakes and ask forgiveness.
So much drama! Tumelo left the mother of his child & married another woman. Blinded by love he ended up in jail, dragging his family into a mess. He's reaching out to his ex, his grandma & mother after not listening to their warnings. @MojaLoveTv Ch 157, 21h00. #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/rA6i5uNjDJ— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) August 26, 2018
The Twitter streets couldn't cope and soon flooded social media with responses to Tumelo's story. More than anything, they were shocked at gogo's outrage that the woman "stole" Tumelo's surname.
They claimed it was "surname expropriation without compensation".
The males are selling us expired foods and the females are stealing surnames,sifelani 🙆🏻🙆🏻🙆🏻🙆🏻#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/juTFH4RRXd— Dineom (@MalumaneDineo) August 26, 2018
The surname 😂... They want it back. He must go and get it back. #UthandoNoxolo— Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) August 26, 2018
Yazi can't slp, I'm stil traumatised Tumi pls bring bak Gogos surnam,Gogo wana dream of Umkhulu again #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/wiF1ofT7Xd— Nomphelo Magida💗💃 (@NompheloKM) August 26, 2018
We want our surname back, le airoplain re kae palama le mama re lo sengka ko a sebetsang! Re batla sefane sa rona back. #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/iPnJgXNGeP— Thabo kwenaite (@tbosekwn) August 26, 2018
Wait how do you get convinced to burn down your own house?😂😂😂 bhari this for love lana #UthandoNoxolo— My Name Its (@khandityise) August 26, 2018
😂😂😂 Mother are even if it means she gets on a plane to go fetch her surname, so na wa se batla and she’ll get it #UthandoNoxolo— Itumeleng Mohoang (@Itu_Mohoang) August 26, 2018
#UthandoNoxolo#BringBackTheSurname pic.twitter.com/e0LbtiJ5IQ— Intombi_Yomzulu (@Sue_Mvy) August 26, 2018
So this guy left his child's mother and married a woman with the hope that he would suck her dry then she dribbled him? 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #UthandoNoxolo— 🌻wife of prisoner 128482🎀 (@I_Am_Nonhla) August 26, 2018
Others were just here for gogo's extreme storytelling skills.
Tumelo’s mom got extreme story telling skills. Adding some spice nyana there n there #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/rB0t2booBP— Dj mgabe Magabaza (@djmgabemagabaza) August 26, 2018
This woman's story telling skills 🔥🔥😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/2uyU98NZwf— Lebo (@lebo_070) August 26, 2018