Eish! Here's how Uthando Noxolo’s Tumelo played himself

27 August 2018 - 10:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Tumelo appeared on Uthando Noxolo to ask for forgiveness.
Image: Twitter/ Moja Love

Forget all the cons in South Africa, the biggest scam Twitter heard this weekend was the one that Uthando Noxolo's Tumelo got caught in - a trap that even saw the man go to jail for fraud and led him to apologise to his mother, family and baby mama on the show.

Tumelo fell in love with a woman who he says was no good for him, even though his whole family warned him that she would only bring trouble. The family were shooketh at his decision to "abandon" his child to go on an adventure with his new flame.

He took to Jub Jub's hit reality show this week to confess his mistakes and ask forgiveness.

The Twitter streets couldn't cope and soon flooded social media with responses to Tumelo's story. More than anything, they were shocked at gogo's outrage that the woman "stole" Tumelo's surname. 

They claimed it was "surname expropriation without compensation".

Others were just here for gogo's extreme storytelling skills.

