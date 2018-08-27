TshisaLIVE

'I want my dad' - Sbahle Mpisane speaks first words since horror crash

27 August 2018 - 12:18 By Jeff Wicks
Sbahle Mpisane underwent jaw reconstruction surgery recently after being involved in a horror car crash earlier this month.
Image: Instagram/ Sbahle Mpisane

TV personality and fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane has spoken her first words since being involved in a near fatal car crash nearly three weeks ago, telling hospital staff: "I want my dad". 

Sbu Mpisane told TshisaLIVE he was overwhelmed after hospital staff called him on Sunday afternoon with news that his daughter had spoken.

"For me she has come back to life. I have said all this time she is a fighter and now she has spoken for the first time,” he said.

The controversial businessman said that his daughter had been placed in an induced coma to allow her to heal. This followed reconstructive surgery to her jaw early last week.

“Right now she is doing well and her speaking is a testament to that. I know that she will continue to fight,” Sbu added.

Sbahle was critically injured in a high-impact car accident on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment) in Durban earlier this month.

Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to remove her from the vehicle after it overturned.

Police have confirmed that detectives are probing the circumstances which led up to the accident and registered a case of reckless and negligent driving. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that Sbahle’s BMW had burst into flames after it crashed.

“The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage. A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened in Durban Central police station. Circumstances around the incident are being investigated," she said.

