If you gon' joke on Cassper's expense, be ready for a MOERSE clap back!
If you are going to campaign for likes, retweets and followers by trolling Cassper Nyovest, you better know that he's coming for you and he'll happily give you a taste of your own medicine. At least that's what he did to this poor tweep!
Cassper was told he's too harsh after a fan said he has no right to clapback at fans about his money because in "fact" Cassper's pocket is full of money from the very same people he "claps back" at.
And shame, it wasn't even that deep when it began...
Cassper was attempting to get his Zulu on on Twitter and, well, he kinda botched the whole thing.
Instead of "livukile ibhubesi" he wrote "ivukile ibhubesi".
Not a biggie, right? But obviously Twitter has self employed grammar teachers and, as always, they were ready with the verbeterings!
Cassper gave a young clap to the tweep who implied that his Zulu was in ICU, only saying that may be true "but my money is correct!"
Ishhuuu!
Kodwa imali yam yona ? iCORRECT!!! https://t.co/4ERIti9yi8— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) August 26, 2018
That's when tweeps felt the need to remind Cassper that they are the reason he's guaped.
"We support them with the same money they are bragging with to us ..abo please buy my album. Banje (they are like this!)"
But Cass wasn't having none of that fam.
The rapper made it clear that he was initially just joking, but if people want to catch feels, they must go right ahead because people think they can be rude to celebs and celebs must just take it.
"I’m confused. It’s not that serious mos? It’s only jokes when it’s directed at the celebs Neh? We can’t joke back? Oh I get it. One side! Well not here and not with me."
I’m confused. It’s not that serious mos ? It’s only jokes when it’s directed at the celebs Neh? We can’t joke back? Oh I get it. one side!!! Eseng Mo go nna geh. Let’s have fun sonke!!! Let’s joke together!! Angithi it’s jokes. https://t.co/1uClRE7qc7— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) August 26, 2018
It ain’t that serious serious right? It’s all jokes right ? Until somebody claps back!!! The now it’s serious. Hahaha.. La Hlanya lona. One Side!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) August 26, 2018
At the end of the day, dude is right. We must joke toongether guyses!