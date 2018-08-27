TshisaLIVE

If you gon' joke on Cassper's expense, be ready for a MOERSE clap back!

27 August 2018 - 14:42 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest is sick and tired of trolls who won't let him hit back at their "bad taste" jokes.
Cassper Nyovest is sick and tired of trolls who won't let him hit back at their "bad taste" jokes.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

If you are going to campaign for likes, retweets and followers by trolling Cassper Nyovest, you better know that he's coming for you and he'll happily give you a taste of your own medicine. At least that's what he did to this poor tweep!

Cassper was told he's too harsh after a fan said he has no right to clapback at fans about his money because in "fact" Cassper's pocket is full of money from the very same people he "claps back" at.

And shame, it wasn't even that deep when it began...

Cassper was attempting to get his Zulu on on Twitter and, well, he kinda botched the whole thing.

Instead of "livukile ibhubesi" he wrote "ivukile ibhubesi".

Not a biggie, right? But obviously Twitter has self employed grammar teachers and, as always, they were ready with the verbeterings!

Cassper gave a young clap to the tweep who implied that his Zulu was in ICU, only saying that may be true "but my money is correct!"

Ishhuuu!

That's when tweeps felt the need to remind Cassper that they are the reason he's guaped.

"We support them with the same money they are bragging with to us ..abo please buy my album. Banje (they are like this!)"

But Cass wasn't having none of that fam.

The rapper made it clear that he was initially just joking, but if people want to catch feels, they must go right ahead because people think they can be rude to celebs and celebs must just take it.

"I’m confused. It’s not that serious mos? It’s only jokes when it’s directed at the celebs Neh? We can’t joke back? Oh I get it. One side! Well not here and not with me."

At the end of the day, dude is right. We must joke toongether guyses!

'I want my dad' - Sbahle Mpisane speaks first words since horror crash

"For me she has come back to life. I have said all this time she is a fighter and now she has spoken for the first time."
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Malcolm X dishes the deets on his love life & wedding plans

The People's Blesser opens up about the queen of his heart.
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

K.O on going broke in the industry: There’s a temptation to show off

"People think because you are on their radio and TV you are richer than them and artists feel they need to maintain that idea."
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Unathi on new album: 'I thank God for giving me the strength to let go of things that made me comfortable'

She produced and wrote 60% of the songs.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Somizi puts neighbours on blast after they woke him for a 'meet & greet' TshisaLIVE
  2. Nicole Nyaba on AKA 'romance' - claims they were living together & split ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomsa Buthelezi on why she finally 'came out of the closet' about her love TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Criselda Dudumashe & Mzansi is outraged by video of teen hitting a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanya Mkangisa clears the air on all those romance rumours TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X