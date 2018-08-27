If you gon' joke on Cassper's expense, be ready for a MOERSE clap back!

If you are going to campaign for likes, retweets and followers by trolling Cassper Nyovest, you better know that he's coming for you and he'll happily give you a taste of your own medicine. At least that's what he did to this poor tweep!

Cassper was told he's too harsh after a fan said he has no right to clapback at fans about his money because in "fact" Cassper's pocket is full of money from the very same people he "claps back" at.

And shame, it wasn't even that deep when it began...

Cassper was attempting to get his Zulu on on Twitter and, well, he kinda botched the whole thing.

Instead of "livukile ibhubesi" he wrote "ivukile ibhubesi".

Not a biggie, right? But obviously Twitter has self employed grammar teachers and, as always, they were ready with the verbeterings!