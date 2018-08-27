IN MEMES: Twitter thinks Promise's speech reeked of jealousy for OPW bride!
When people say watch out for the friends you have, they must have been talking to OPW's Nonkululeko, whose friend waited for her wedding day to tell the bride that she has bad odour.
Imagine!
The woman, called Promise, stood up at the reception to give a speech as a "friend of the bride" and started going on and on about how, now that her friend is married, her hubby could buy her expensive fragrance.
After people started giving her the side-eye, Patience said she only mentioned the perfume thing because she wants Nonkululeko's hubby to be "attracted" to his wifey's smell.
Whatever that means!
#OurPerfectWedding #OPW what nonsense speech is this??!! “Bride’s friend”? She ended it off with “Amen bazalwane!”🤢🙃. Jealousy knows no bounds. Time and place Sisi pic.twitter.com/SOGNX3vwsu— precious (@mintshigal) August 26, 2018
Twitter felt bad for the bride and advised her to go shopping for new friends.
And they came with the right memes too.
Did this thing called "friend" just shade the bride ? Bathong #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/pJ9qkd3PFl— Cupcake Moerane (@ntebo_bby) August 26, 2018
What does this friend mean? That umakoti uyanuka? 🙆 #OPW pic.twitter.com/U7qNkhXTvl— Sister T (@TinasheZA) August 26, 2018
I would take that part ya perfume as an insalut tjo ! #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/WtfQinvGUd— god.dess.x🦋 (@KekanaMaria13) August 26, 2018
#OPW mkhwenyana umthengele perfume???? Izinto ezishiwo abangani benu pic.twitter.com/IXPuJT8WQ7— Thamie (@mdungethami) August 26, 2018
#OPW #OurPerfectWedding Deconstructed trifle pic.twitter.com/uSO4FQjyEh— Dido (@101Mademoiselle) August 26, 2018
#perfume 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/4BgkHjeBT7— Akani M (@Akanirelo) August 26, 2018
That friend was just being shady with her perfume speech #OPW pic.twitter.com/K5PZnw4ybh— Katlego Modice (@katlinana) August 26, 2018
#OPW #OurPerfectWedding This "friend" 🤔😩 pic.twitter.com/ek77Yox0cF— WETHU💛 (@AnelisaBelle) August 26, 2018