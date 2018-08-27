TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter thinks Promise's speech reeked of jealousy for OPW bride!

27 August 2018 - 11:27 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nonkululeko and Njabulo's wedding was great, except for the bride's friend's speech.
Nonkululeko and Njabulo's wedding was great, except for the bride's friend's speech.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

When people say watch out for the friends you have, they must have been talking to OPW's Nonkululeko, whose friend waited for her wedding day to tell the bride that she has bad odour.

Imagine!

The woman, called Promise, stood up at the reception to give a speech as a "friend of the bride" and started going on and on about how, now that her friend is married, her hubby could buy her expensive fragrance.

After people started giving her the side-eye, Patience said she only mentioned the perfume thing because she wants Nonkululeko's hubby to be "attracted" to his wifey's smell.

Whatever that means!

Twitter felt bad for the bride and advised her to go shopping for new friends. 

And they came with the right memes too.

