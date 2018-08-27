King B just wrote himself into the game with his notes on Idols SA

Can we just stop Idols SA and just give King B the damn crown? The guy has been doing the most and shut down the whole game on Sunday with a killer performance on stage.

There was no real surprise when the talented vocalist was included in the final 16 last week and showed why on Sunday with a rendition of Sam Smith's Stay With Me.

Now we all think that we can sing like Sam Smith but King B was the real G with his emotional performance.