King B just wrote himself into the game with his notes on Idols SA
Can we just stop Idols SA and just give King B the damn crown? The guy has been doing the most and shut down the whole game on Sunday with a killer performance on stage.
There was no real surprise when the talented vocalist was included in the final 16 last week and showed why on Sunday with a rendition of Sam Smith's Stay With Me.
Now we all think that we can sing like Sam Smith but King B was the real G with his emotional performance.
Baby_afro
King B 👑🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️
Rt if you enjoyed his performance ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cbkiQkOEDh
The star had previously been told to not hold back in his delivery and he didn't shrink on the big stage.
The streets were convinced that they could save their data by just voting for him as the winner now.
RT if you think KING B nailed that Sam Smith's song!
Can we crown KingB already!!!!!
Me : Do you think King b has an Competition when it comes to the guys?
Prudy : pic.twitter.com/c5iyCTt6ha
🤣🤣🤣So my husband is saying why are they continuing with these Idols,they must give it to King B already,Yoh what a talent
king B 😍😚 i love you man💜 i knew it performance of the night 💞💛
Trying to survive all the performances until king B performance like
But King B may have a rival for the crown in the form of Lincoln
I believe that #IdolsSA has only just officially begun with Lincoln!
No disrespect to KingB mara performance of the night goes to this guy...and he deserved a wuuuuuu Sheeeeeeeeeeeem
Lincoln that performance 😿😿
Lincoln thank you so much for waking me up😭😭❤️
Tonight Lincoln crushed everyone. EVERYONE!!
Lincoln is showing them how it's done
Who's your fav?