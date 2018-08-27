TshisaLIVE

King B just wrote himself into the game with his notes on Idols SA

27 August 2018 - 09:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Idols SA contestant King B is an early favourite for the crown.
Idols SA contestant King B is an early favourite for the crown.
Image: Instagram/ King B

Can we just stop Idols SA and just give King B the damn crown? The guy has been doing the most and shut down the whole game on Sunday with a killer performance on stage.

There was no real surprise when the talented vocalist was included in the final 16 last week and showed why on Sunday with a rendition of Sam Smith's Stay With Me.

Now we all think that we can sing like Sam Smith  but King B was the real G with his emotional performance.

The star had previously been told to not hold back in his delivery and he didn't shrink on the big stage.

The streets were convinced that they could save their data by just voting for him as the winner now.

But King B may have a rival for the crown in the form of Lincoln 

Who's your fav?

Is it too early to have faves? Here’s who Twitter has named the Idols SA winner

Will it be King B, Mthokozisi or Thando?
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

IN MEMES | Idols SA's 'hell week' gives Mzansi the good, bad & the wuuu shame!

The Idols SA game has officially kicked off. Some performances were amazing and others... not so much.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Praise guard! Ma Ribs has people in stitches on Idols SA

Can we have Ma Ribs on the show every week?
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

Most read

  1. Somizi puts neighbours on blast after they woke him for a 'meet & greet' TshisaLIVE
  2. Nicole Nyaba on AKA 'romance' - claims they were living together & split ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomsa Buthelezi on why she finally 'came out of the closet' about her love TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Criselda Dudumashe & Mzansi is outraged by video of teen hitting a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanya Mkangisa clears the air on all those romance rumours TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X