K.O on going broke in the industry: There’s a temptation to show off

He said tough economic times meant many artists can't rely on just their music but need to get a "entrepreneur edge" to try stay relevant and keep making money

"Some seasons are good. Some are not good. Some are alright. It is about maintaining. You just need to be there and throw your hat into the ring. I have seen too many people just splurge on things and think the season will last forever."

He said social media had made it difficult by making artists feel like they have to show off their cars and bottles to be better than their musical rivals.

"There’s a temptation to show off, to show that you are richer and better than other people in the game. People think because you are on their radio and TV, you are richer than them and artists feel they need to maintain that idea.

"I think we are seeing a change, with people getting called out on social media by fans who are telling them they are showing off. That takes some of the edge off, but it's still really hard to not give in to that temptation from the industry."