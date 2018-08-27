Malcolm X dishes the deets on his love life & wedding plans

Her name is Stella and she's a fashion designer to the stars, having dressed the likes of Lockdown star Nelisiwe Sibiya.

Malcolm said the pair met several years ago and are hoping to tie the knot next year.

"We are doing very well and are hoping to get married by the end of next year. We thought maybe this year but there has been a lot to do, business wise, and so we're super busy.

"It took me five years to win her over. I bought her flowers and did everything I could to try convince her that I really wanted to be with her. We even went for a weekend away at Zimbali to get to know each other".