Malcolm X dishes the deets on his love life & wedding plans
Get your suits and best dresses ready because "the people's blesser" Malcolm X is getting ready to tie the knot.
The businessman has become known across Mzansi for randomly showing up at schools and in public places to hand out money to people, but told TshisaLIVE that he only shares his heart with one person.
Her name is Stella and she's a fashion designer to the stars, having dressed the likes of Lockdown star Nelisiwe Sibiya.
Malcolm said the pair met several years ago and are hoping to tie the knot next year.
"We are doing very well and are hoping to get married by the end of next year. We thought maybe this year but there has been a lot to do, business wise, and so we're super busy.
"It took me five years to win her over. I bought her flowers and did everything I could to try convince her that I really wanted to be with her. We even went for a weekend away at Zimbali to get to know each other".
But it has not always been smooth sailing, with his missus a little suspicious at first of his late night trips to go help the homeless or rush to the aid of students in need.
"She couldn't understand my giving at first but she has adapted. In fact, now she is the one that says, 'Baby, I am driving around Pretoria and seeing a couple that needs help' and she will give.
"She would be worried with people calling me all the time but I sat her down and told her that she needs to adapt. She used to worry that maybe I was going out to see other girls but I told her to come with me and now she goes out with me in the middle of the night."
Malcolm said Stella fully supports him and has even donated dresses she's made to the poor.