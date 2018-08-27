TshisaLIVE

Malcolm X dishes the deets on his love life & wedding plans

27 August 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Malcolm X is planning to get married by the end of next year.
Malcolm X is planning to get married by the end of next year.
Image: Instagram/ Malcolm X

Get your suits and best dresses ready because "the people's blesser" Malcolm X is getting ready to tie the knot.

The businessman has become known across Mzansi for randomly showing up at schools and in public places to hand out money to people, but told TshisaLIVE that he only shares his heart with one person.

Her name is Stella and she's a fashion designer to the stars, having dressed the likes of Lockdown star Nelisiwe Sibiya.

Malcolm said the pair met several years ago and are hoping to tie the knot next year.

"We are doing very well and are hoping to get married by the end of next year. We thought maybe this year but there has been a lot to do, business wise, and so we're super busy.

"It took me five years to win her over. I bought her flowers and did everything I could to try convince her that I really wanted to be with her. We even went for a weekend away at Zimbali to get to know each other".

How bae & I connect... ❤️ (more intimate messages edited for this post)

A post shared by Malcolm X (@business_malcolm_x) on

But it has not always been smooth sailing, with his missus a little suspicious at first of his late night trips to go help the homeless or rush to the aid of students in need.

"She couldn't understand my giving at first but she has adapted. In fact, now she is the one that says, 'Baby, I am driving around Pretoria and seeing a couple that needs help' and she will give.

"She would be worried with people calling me all the time but I sat her down and told her that she needs to adapt. She used to worry that maybe I was going out to see other girls but I told her to come with me and now she goes out with me in the middle of the night."

Malcolm said Stella fully supports him and has even donated dresses she's made to the poor.

Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream with bread

"The people who are mocking her are not offering to help her," said Malcolm X.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

WATCH | I discovered AKA, says 'people's blesser' Malcolm X

Malcom says he could see the hunger to succeed in a thirteen-year-old AKA.
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

I don’t see myself as a blesser, says 'money giving' Malcolm X

Malcolm X does not consider himself a blesser even though he's constantly handing out stacks of cash.
TshisaLIVE
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Somizi puts neighbours on blast after they woke him for a 'meet & greet' TshisaLIVE
  2. Nicole Nyaba on AKA 'romance' - claims they were living together & split ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomsa Buthelezi on why she finally 'came out of the closet' about her love TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Criselda Dudumashe & Mzansi is outraged by video of teen hitting a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanya Mkangisa clears the air on all those romance rumours TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X