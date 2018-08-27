Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo can't wait to welcome the new addition to her family

Three years after her newborn son died from a rare heart condition, radio personality Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo can't wait to be a mom again.

Ntombee announced last month that she and her hubby are expecting.

In an interview with Drum magazine Ntombee said she couldn't wait to "push" and do everything else that comes with giving natural birth.

The past two times Ntombee's children were born through c-section. When she was seven months pregnant with her son Dunamis, doctors discovered he had a rare heart condition. Despite several surgeries, her baby boy did not make it.

"I felt like I was robbed of the experience of mothering him. I didn't really feel part of the process of giving birth to him because I had a c-section to make sure his birth was smooth and quick as possible. But I didn't get to breastfeed, bath him or play with him."

Even though Dunamis will forever remain in her heart, Ntombee believes he fulfilled his purpose on earth.

Ntombee who was spoilt with a baby shower last month is counting down the days until their new addition arrives.