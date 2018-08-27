OPINION | Stereotypes about dating over the colour bar is holding us back as a nation?

"People may be more shy to share their thoughts on public forums but the conversations are happening"

A picture of former American president Barack Obama's daughter Malia out with her white boyfriend was shared by an American publication and attracted so many comments you would be busy from now until the elections in 2019 reading all of them.

Most of them criticised the interracial relationship and served tea on why it was wrong. A few days later, a similar argument erupted on another page as the question was asked whether people would let their children ever date a white brother.

Such arguments don't happen as openly in South Africa but they do exist. People may be more shy to share their thoughts on public forums this side of the world but the conversations happen over dinner, at braai's and in lounges across Mzansi.

It sent my mind into overdrive especially after rapper AKA tried to provide a solution to racial divides by claiming that nothing is going to "kill racism" faster than having mixed race babies."

AKA suggested that having interracial sex would help us all see each other as equal. But can we really get to that point?

First of all, I need to make it clear that I am a white male, who can only speak from one side of the coin. I don't know what it is like being raised in a home that is anything but white and so I can't even pretend to speak on that.

But I have learnt a lot from many honest conversations about "dating white" and I have dated people of other races myself. I have also felt the incredible pressure that comes from it and how it often collapses a relationship that otherwise really had all the right ingredients for success.