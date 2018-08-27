TshisaLIVE

Somizi meets the in-laws: 'Thanks to the Motaung family for the love'

27 August 2018 - 12:40 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi met the in-laws and it went swell.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi always said he didn't want to have a long engagement and he further sealed with deal with his bae, Mohale, after meeting his bae's family.

"My in laws. It was worth it to get here. Thanks to the Motaung family for such a warm welcome and love. Now let the wedding planning begin. I'm so happy. This is priceless."

SomGaga posted several pictures of himself with his new squad and there were smiles all round.

Mohake shared in the joy, calling the meeting the "happiest day of my life."

"Bae finally got to meet the folks and the fam. I'm beyond happy."

And us too. We've already made our hair appointments.

