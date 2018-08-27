The series is fire! Three Reasons why Twitter is crazy about Side Dish

"Any introduction of a third party in a relationship always spells out trouble." This is something you should know by now. But just in case you are stubborn and ignore the many examples available in the world, Side Dish is here to paint the worst case scenario and Twitter was ready.

The SABC 1 series, which airs on Sundays, is a prime example of what can go horribly wrong in your life if you decide to "risk it all" with a Ben 10 as a married woman. Especially if that particular Ben 10 has no concept of loyalty whatsoever, not even to you.

The series, which a gift to Mzansi by Mandla N and his Black Brains pictures, has a stellar cast and a very hot storyline. The story goes that sis got a Ben 10 but her Ben 10 sleeps with one of the friends. An argument ensues and Ben 10 is killed. "By accident."

The series has Refilwe Madumo (Amanda), Jo Anne Rayneke (Sli), Matshepo Princess Maleme (Joyce), Thuso Mbedu (Phiwe), Ntando Menzi Ncube (Apollo) and Zali Nxabi (Sergeant Litha), so Twitter already knew it would be a banger!

After just two episodes Twitter already had some life lessons.

1. Don't get a tjatjarag Ben 10.

2. Don't you dare get you a tjatjarag Ben 10.

3. Always remember lesson 1 and 2.

But otherwise the series is a winner for Twitter and the memes prove it!