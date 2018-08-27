TshisaLIVE

The series is fire! Three Reasons why Twitter is crazy about Side Dish

It will show you just how that Ben 10 can mess up your life, fam!

27 August 2018 - 12:26 By Chrizelda Kekana
Refilwe Madumo (Amanda), Jo Anne Rayneke (Sli), Thuso Mbedu (Phiwe) and Matshepo Princess Maleme (Joyce).
Refilwe Madumo (Amanda), Jo Anne Rayneke (Sli), Thuso Mbedu (Phiwe) and Matshepo Princess Maleme (Joyce).
Image: Instagram/bongani_mndaweni

"Any introduction of a third party in a relationship always spells out trouble." This is something you should know by now. But just in case you are stubborn and ignore the many examples available in the world, Side Dish is here to paint the worst case scenario and Twitter was ready.

The SABC 1 series, which airs on Sundays, is a prime example of what can go horribly wrong in your life if you decide to "risk it all" with a Ben 10 as a married woman. Especially if that particular Ben 10 has no concept of loyalty whatsoever, not even to you.

The series, which a gift to Mzansi by Mandla N and his Black Brains pictures, has a stellar cast and a very hot storyline. The story goes that sis got a Ben 10 but her Ben 10 sleeps with one of the friends. An argument ensues and Ben 10 is killed. "By accident."

The series has Refilwe Madumo (Amanda), Jo Anne Rayneke (Sli), Matshepo Princess Maleme (Joyce), Thuso Mbedu (Phiwe), Ntando Menzi Ncube (Apollo) and Zali Nxabi (Sergeant Litha), so Twitter already knew it would be a banger!

After just two episodes Twitter already had some life lessons.

1. Don't get a tjatjarag Ben 10.

2. Don't you dare get you a tjatjarag Ben 10.

3. Always remember lesson 1 and 2.

But otherwise the series is a winner for Twitter and the memes prove it!

Malcolm X dishes the deets on his love life & wedding plans

The People's Blesser opens up about the queen of his heart.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Scandal's Yvonne is such a mood & Kgomotso Christopher loves playing her

Everybody either loves Scandal!'s YV or loves to hate her!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Vanillablaq on her life purpose, polo & downtime plans

Behind the multi-talented model, there's Refilwe, the woman who's always down to bunjee jump...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Criselda Dudumashe & Mzansi is outraged by video of teen hitting a gogo

Criselda and the rest of Mzansi has expressed outrage over the video.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Somizi puts neighbours on blast after they woke him for a 'meet & greet' TshisaLIVE
  2. Nicole Nyaba on AKA 'romance' - claims they were living together & split ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomsa Buthelezi on why she finally 'came out of the closet' about her love TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Criselda Dudumashe & Mzansi is outraged by video of teen hitting a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanya Mkangisa clears the air on all those romance rumours TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X