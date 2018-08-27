The series is fire! Three Reasons why Twitter is crazy about Side Dish
It will show you just how that Ben 10 can mess up your life, fam!
"Any introduction of a third party in a relationship always spells out trouble." This is something you should know by now. But just in case you are stubborn and ignore the many examples available in the world, Side Dish is here to paint the worst case scenario and Twitter was ready.
The SABC 1 series, which airs on Sundays, is a prime example of what can go horribly wrong in your life if you decide to "risk it all" with a Ben 10 as a married woman. Especially if that particular Ben 10 has no concept of loyalty whatsoever, not even to you.
The series, which a gift to Mzansi by Mandla N and his Black Brains pictures, has a stellar cast and a very hot storyline. The story goes that sis got a Ben 10 but her Ben 10 sleeps with one of the friends. An argument ensues and Ben 10 is killed. "By accident."
The series has Refilwe Madumo (Amanda), Jo Anne Rayneke (Sli), Matshepo Princess Maleme (Joyce), Thuso Mbedu (Phiwe), Ntando Menzi Ncube (Apollo) and Zali Nxabi (Sergeant Litha), so Twitter already knew it would be a banger!
After just two episodes Twitter already had some life lessons.
1. Don't get a tjatjarag Ben 10.
2. Don't you dare get you a tjatjarag Ben 10.
3. Always remember lesson 1 and 2.
But otherwise the series is a winner for Twitter and the memes prove it!
Sis @JoanneReyneke you are killing this Sli character #SideDish 😍❤😭🙌🙌😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/f62FWktXmt— pencil. (@ntsikipee) August 26, 2018
#sidedish Did y'all see see where Amanda hides the Booze..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ozAbvuAhi8— #5grand (@BlackBerbie25) August 26, 2018
Yooooh this Girls.😭 did they just kill Phiwe! #sideDish pic.twitter.com/5ft2B3cv5M— Joseph P. Mootsinyane (@josephelidop) August 26, 2018
I agree with Sli, PHIWE must die #SideDish pic.twitter.com/MnVxwOBrtV— GONTSE 🌻 (@gg_state) August 26, 2018
There should be no advert #SideDish pic.twitter.com/eSW3Fqbh54— IG: 👑MaZet👑 (@zandilisous) August 26, 2018
Yho kantie how many people are going to die? Istoomuch #sidedish pic.twitter.com/Dt8nRe0tJW— Tlhogi (@missTkhunou) August 26, 2018
This #Sidedish series kinda lit 😭😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/4EstUDsAAC— Uni-Kitty 🦄✨ (@BoipeloMoagi__) August 26, 2018
Uyabo any production by Mandla N is bound to be good😋😋 #sidedish pic.twitter.com/eGwef9XTyr— Neliswa🍃 (@Roseneliswa) August 19, 2018