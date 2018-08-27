TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 5 artists that shut down Dankie San ProKid tribute

Emtee returns to stage and AKA had Zone 6 screaming for more

27 August 2018 - 09:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Emtee performed at a ProKid tribute concert on Sunday.
Image: Via Emtee

Rapper Emtee took to the stage for his first major performance since returning from his brief break, to recover and get sober, on Sunday for the Dankie San ProKid tribute concert.

The sold-out concert was held at Zone 6 in Soweto on Sunday and included a line-up with stars including AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, DJ Fresh and HHP. Proceeds from the event went to an education trust fund for ProKid's daughter.

From the moment the show kicked off in the afternoon, it trended on social media, with fans stanning over some of their favourite acts.

Here were five performances that brought major keys and shut down the iconic venue.

EMTEE

Emtee went to ground at the beginning of July when a video of him "collapsing" on stage during a performance went viral. The fiasco also led to calls for the rapper to get professional help.  

He returned to social media a month later and on Sunday completed his comeback with a show-stopping performance.

Riky Rick 

Another artist who has been shying away from the spotlight is rapper Riky Rick. He made an appearance for the show and killed his performance and even had producer Gemini Major come on for a cameo.

AKA

The Super Mega almost pulled the plug on a gig just two nights earlier after complaining about the organisers not keeping their end of the bargain. 

He put all the drama behind him with a killer performance that had the crowd mesmerised and asking for more.

SJAVA

Since winning an international BET Award earlier this year, Sjava's star has risen to an incredible level and his stage performances are met with even more hype than ever before.

He spoke recently about doing what he loves on stage, even if only a handful of people are listening. But dude had loads of fans bouncing to his jams on Sunday and even gave a special shout-out to ProKid.

REASON AND BLAKLEZ

The rapper's hit the stage together for a collab that was pure energy. Reflecting on the performances, Blaklez said he felt like he was "possessed by some spirit" on stage and believed this was the start of a new chapter for him.

The crowd seemed to agree as they embraced the vibes.

