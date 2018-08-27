WATCH | 5 artists that shut down Dankie San ProKid tribute

Rapper Emtee took to the stage for his first major performance since returning from his brief break, to recover and get sober, on Sunday for the Dankie San ProKid tribute concert.

The sold-out concert was held at Zone 6 in Soweto on Sunday and included a line-up with stars including AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, DJ Fresh and HHP. Proceeds from the event went to an education trust fund for ProKid's daughter.

From the moment the show kicked off in the afternoon, it trended on social media, with fans stanning over some of their favourite acts.

Here were five performances that brought major keys and shut down the iconic venue.

EMTEE

Emtee went to ground at the beginning of July when a video of him "collapsing" on stage during a performance went viral. The fiasco also led to calls for the rapper to get professional help.

He returned to social media a month later and on Sunday completed his comeback with a show-stopping performance.