WATCH | 5 artists that shut down Dankie San ProKid tribute
Emtee returns to stage and AKA had Zone 6 screaming for more
Rapper Emtee took to the stage for his first major performance since returning from his brief break, to recover and get sober, on Sunday for the Dankie San ProKid tribute concert.
The sold-out concert was held at Zone 6 in Soweto on Sunday and included a line-up with stars including AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, DJ Fresh and HHP. Proceeds from the event went to an education trust fund for ProKid's daughter.
From the moment the show kicked off in the afternoon, it trended on social media, with fans stanning over some of their favourite acts.
Here were five performances that brought major keys and shut down the iconic venue.
EMTEE
Emtee went to ground at the beginning of July when a video of him "collapsing" on stage during a performance went viral. The fiasco also led to calls for the rapper to get professional help.
He returned to social media a month later and on Sunday completed his comeback with a show-stopping performance.
Riky Rick
Another artist who has been shying away from the spotlight is rapper Riky Rick. He made an appearance for the show and killed his performance and even had producer Gemini Major come on for a cameo.
They snapped ‼️🔥 @rikyrickworld x @GeminiMajor #DankieSanConcert with #ChannelO pic.twitter.com/ngKNzFdYG5— Channel O (@ChannelOTV) August 26, 2018
AKA
The Super Mega almost pulled the plug on a gig just two nights earlier after complaining about the organisers not keeping their end of the bargain.
He put all the drama behind him with a killer performance that had the crowd mesmerised and asking for more.
#FelaInVersace #DankieSanConcert Damn The Fans wanted more Supa Mega is King I bow @akaworldwide you are a legend 🔥🔥🔥🔥👌👌👌man my voice is gone😎heading home now my fave have given their greatest🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q8YWsYsEK3— AKA'S DAY ONE💜💜💜 (@vanuworld) August 26, 2018
@akaworldwide Made people ask for more 🙌👏#DankieSanConcert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wJ7ilqzXy3— Khuliso (@khulisoRtm) August 26, 2018
SJAVA
Since winning an international BET Award earlier this year, Sjava's star has risen to an incredible level and his stage performances are met with even more hype than ever before.
He spoke recently about doing what he loves on stage, even if only a handful of people are listening. But dude had loads of fans bouncing to his jams on Sunday and even gave a special shout-out to ProKid.
@Sjava_ATM taking things to the next @Zone6Venue #DankieSanConcert cc @Ambitiouz_Ent pic.twitter.com/5F02k7xcLW— Lebo (@Lebo_IVLeague23) August 26, 2018
This is truly special🙌🏾 @Sjava_ATM showing love to Pro Kid❤️❤️❤️#DankieSanConcert pic.twitter.com/Llqrea2YjK— MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) August 26, 2018
REASON AND BLAKLEZ
The rapper's hit the stage together for a collab that was pure energy. Reflecting on the performances, Blaklez said he felt like he was "possessed by some spirit" on stage and believed this was the start of a new chapter for him.
The crowd seemed to agree as they embraced the vibes.
@Blaklez & @ReasonHD on stage now #DankieSanConcert 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/cjgd6jmIKB— Papa Vutlhari (@Gajeni_) August 26, 2018