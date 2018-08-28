FALSE ALARM! Sorry fam, Ayeye is NOT coming back for season 2

It's been four years since the first season of the series and viewers are still asking for another season. The series stars Mzansi acting royalty such as Warren Masemola, SK Khoza, Mpho Popps and Jessica Nkosi among others.

The drama follows the trials and tribulations of three friends JK, Neo and Lebo who live together in downtown Johannesburg and work as creatives at a big advertising agency.

Although it doesn't hurt to hope for a miracle, Mpho Popps has told TshisaLIVE once before that Ayeye season two wasn't in the pipeline, at least not as viewers knew it.

Mpho told TshisaLIVE that he is still confident that the show will return in some form in the near future, just not as Ayeye.

“We had a blazing show that did really well but when it was time to discuss a second season it was suggested that it gets a different timeslot. Changing the timeslot meant taking away the elements that made the show great. So we decided against it.

“M-Net is looking to make, if not the same show, something like it. That is what we are kind of brainstorming at the moment, and I have to be involved in it," Mpho said at the time.

But shame, the Twitter streets are really crossing fingers and toes that Ayeye does like Jesus and resurrects.