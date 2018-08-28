Hands off Ayanda Ncwane! - Manaka Ranaka defends Sfiso's widow

Ayanda has tried to keep Sfiso's legacy alive by investing in new talent and concerts to promote them. But some fans have raised concern that she seemed to focus all her energy on one group, which they claim aren't that good anyway, while neglecting other talent.

Manaka was gatvol of people always slamming Ayanda and took to social media on Monday to warn the haters to keep their hands off her.

She posted a image with the words: "Bathi Ayanda Ncwane must explain. Explain what exactly? What makes you think you deserve an explanation? #HandsOffAyanda".

Manaka went on to claim that it was wrong for society to tell Ayanda how she should live her life.

"A sick society will have too many rules and regulations for a woman and expect us to comply. Who lied to you and told you we gonna comply? Kudlaliwe ngani shame."

She was joined in her fight by Ann Malinga, the widow of late music producer Robbie Malinga who labelled society's expectations as "absolute rubbish".