Here's one thing that will change with EFF in power - Ntsiki Mazwai
"When EFF gets into power, the struggle kids and grandkids who don't have any skills or talents... gravy train ends there," she said.
Talk about predictions! Ntsiki Mazwai has imagined a future where she believes that if the EFF takes control of the country, it could spell trouble for the children of struggle stalwarts.
According to Ntsiki, once EFF takes over "go tlo senyega" for the children and grandchildren of stalwarts, who she believes have "unfairly benefitted" from their surnames and connections without any talent or skills.
Ntsiki shared that it was only a matter of time until it happened and that it would be interesting to watch everything unfold.
"When EFF gets into power, the struggle kids and grandkids who don't have any skills or talents... gravy train ends there," she wrote.
When eff gets into power, the struggle kids and grandkids who don't have any skills or talents.....gravy train ends there😂continue— CheriEgrand🦋 (@ntsikimazwai) August 28, 2018
We know them.....they gonna end up like Tselane Tambo🤧that I know for sure- let them enjoy now https://t.co/pVbeCQBQWB— CheriEgrand🦋 (@ntsikimazwai) August 28, 2018
The entire country is waiting in anticipation for the upcoming 2019 national elections especially because of all the plot twists expected.
Ntsiki went on to use an example of a "Mandela grandchild" who was already suffering that fate as an example to get her point across.
Now that Afro world view is dead- who else was surprised with me when Mandela's grandchild with ZERO history in media was a shareholder🤧🙊😂— CheriEgrand🦋 (@ntsikimazwai) August 28, 2018
She went from a poor reality show that had to be pulled off air to shareholder - black excellence. 🤧— CheriEgrand🦋 (@ntsikimazwai) August 28, 2018