Here's one thing that will change with EFF in power - Ntsiki Mazwai

Talk about predictions! Ntsiki Mazwai has imagined a future where she believes that if the EFF takes control of the country, it could spell trouble for the children of struggle stalwarts.

According to Ntsiki, once EFF takes over "go tlo senyega" for the children and grandchildren of stalwarts, who she believes have "unfairly benefitted" from their surnames and connections without any talent or skills.

Ntsiki shared that it was only a matter of time until it happened and that it would be interesting to watch everything unfold.

"When EFF gets into power, the struggle kids and grandkids who don't have any skills or talents... gravy train ends there," she wrote.