Here's one thing that will change with EFF in power - Ntsiki Mazwai

"When EFF gets into power, the struggle kids and grandkids who don't have any skills or talents... gravy train ends there," she said.

28 August 2018 - 13:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ntsiki Mazwai has predicted SA's future.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Talk about predictions! Ntsiki Mazwai has imagined a future where she believes that if the EFF takes control of the country, it could spell trouble for the children of struggle stalwarts. 

According to Ntsiki, once EFF takes over "go tlo senyega" for the children and grandchildren of stalwarts, who she believes have "unfairly benefitted" from their surnames and connections without any talent or skills.  

Ntsiki shared that it was only a matter of time until it happened and that it would be interesting to watch everything unfold. 

"When EFF gets into power, the struggle kids and grandkids who don't have any skills or talents... gravy train ends there," she wrote.

The entire country is waiting in anticipation for the upcoming 2019 national elections especially because of all the plot twists expected. 

Ntsiki went on to use an example of a "Mandela grandchild" who was already suffering that fate as an example to get her point across. 

If Ntsiki's prediction becomes a reality then the future is surely a lituation! 

