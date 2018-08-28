IN MEMES | Is this the Lockdown revolution we've been waiting for?
Thanks to Azania aka Smalltjie the revolution has begun at Thabazimbi prison... well because TUT comrades never give up!
If you know anything about student activists at TUT, then you know just how passionate they are about fighting for what they believe in and Twitter is so here for Lockdown's Azania along with her revolutionary fire!
Since she was sent to prison Azania, now nicknamed Small, has been low key instigating chaos and brewing up a revolution. When they say dynamite comes in small packages they had Azania in mind, because she's single-handedly f***** sh** up in that prison.
On Monday night's episode Azania encouraged women to stand up for their rights, which caused a riot in the cafeteria. Food flew in all directions!
Twitter's loving every moment of the rebellion, which Azania is adding fuel to and they had just the right memes for it.
