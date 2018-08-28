Lady Zamar: People need to stop dragging me for how I dress

Lady Zamar wants to make it crystal clear that people only have the right to judge the appearance of her public persona and not her "real style" because they're not tight like that.

The musician, who has often been ripped to shreds for her unique and avant-garde style said she was totes over being dragged for it.

"First of all, people need to stop dragging me for what I wear. Like, I am not going to dress the way you want me to. When it comes to performances, we will give them what they want. When it comes to public appearances, I will give you what you want. When I'm at home, doing my thing, it's not your place, you don't have a say. I don't have a say in what you wear," she said on YFM.

Lady Zamar spoke about the blonde wig and "soccer socks" outfit she recently wore that almost broke the internet.

The Charlotte hitmaker said she was not willing to compromise on her style or being comfortable when she's at home.

"So when I am innocently posting a picture because I think it looks super dope and they were not soccer socks, fyi! Those are stockings that I cut with a scissor and decided to wear as socks. So stop being haters."