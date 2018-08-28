Screams! Sam Smith is heading to SA

British star Sam Smith will be touring South Africa early next year, Big Concerts announced on Tuesday.

Sam will bring his The Thrill Of It All World Tour to our shores in April with performances at the Ticketpro Dome on April 13 & 14.

He will then head to Cape Town for two shows at the Grandwest Casino on April 16 & 17.

Known for his hit singles Stay with Me, I'm Not the Only One and Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam is expected to bring a full band and dancers.

Tickets for the tour will start selling on Thursday and are priced from R575.