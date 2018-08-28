TshisaLIVE

Screams! Sam Smith is heading to SA

28 August 2018 - 07:17 By Kyle Zeeman
British singer Sam Smith is heading to South Africa in April 2019.
British singer Sam Smith is heading to South Africa in April 2019.
Image: ©AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

British star Sam Smith will be touring South Africa early next year, Big Concerts announced on Tuesday.

Sam will bring his The Thrill Of It All World Tour to our shores in April with performances at the Ticketpro Dome on April 13 & 14.

He will then head to Cape Town for two shows at the Grandwest Casino on April 16 & 17.

Known for his hit singles Stay with Me, I'm Not the Only One and Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam is expected to bring a full band and dancers.

Tickets for the tour will start selling on Thursday and are priced from R575. 

Excited fans have already started flooding social media to share their excitement.

'I want my dad' - Sbahle Mpisane speaks first words since horror crash

"For me she has come back to life. I have said all this time she is a fighter and now she has spoken for the first time."
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Malcolm X dishes the deets on his love life & wedding plans

The People's Blesser opens up about the queen of his heart.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

K.O on going broke in the industry: There’s a temptation to show off

"People think because you are on their radio and TV you are richer than them and artists feel they need to maintain that idea."
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | New York fans lose their minds over Sho Madjozi TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi puts neighbours on blast after they woke him for a 'meet & greet' TshisaLIVE
  3. Nicole Nyaba on AKA 'romance' - claims they were living together & split ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Skolopad's twerking skills is on 100! TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity tackles weight haters head-on TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X