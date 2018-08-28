TshisaLIVE

So 'Brooke Logan' lands in PE & Trollip is gone?

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Katherine Kelly Lang is in Mzansi and the Twitter streets are L.I.T!

28 August 2018 - 11:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Katherine Kelly Lang aka Brooke Logan arrived in SA on Monday.
Image: Twitter/ SABC 3

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Katherine Kelly Lang jetted into Mzansi on Monday to take part in the grueling Ironman Championships in Port Elizabeth this weekend and nearly shut down the internet.

The actress, who has played the role of Brooke Logan whose turbulent love life has captivated audiences for more than three decades will also visit historic sites around the country and hold a meet and greet with fans at Menlyn Mall at 11 am and at Maponya Mall on September 5.

Katherine's first stop of her countrywide tour was PE where she was greeted by adoring fans at the airport. 

Shortly after it emerged that Katherine had landed, Twitter went into detective mode to link the removal of former Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Athol Trollip to her   man-eater character. 

The Twitter streets have also been filled with hilarious memes and jokes about Brooke Logan and the reason why she's here. 

The reasons ranged from collecting AKA to attending a special dribbler's convention.

