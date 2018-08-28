So 'Brooke Logan' lands in PE & Trollip is gone?
The Bold and the Beautiful actress Katherine Kelly Lang is in Mzansi and the Twitter streets are L.I.T!
The Bold and the Beautiful actress Katherine Kelly Lang jetted into Mzansi on Monday to take part in the grueling Ironman Championships in Port Elizabeth this weekend and nearly shut down the internet.
The actress, who has played the role of Brooke Logan whose turbulent love life has captivated audiences for more than three decades will also visit historic sites around the country and hold a meet and greet with fans at Menlyn Mall at 11 am and at Maponya Mall on September 5.
Katherine's first stop of her countrywide tour was PE where she was greeted by adoring fans at the airport.
Katherine Lang aka Brooke Logan arrives in #NMB to partake in 70.3 World Ironman Champs #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/UZt64yzGSH— janine lee (@JanineCLee) August 27, 2018
#SABC3TheStageIsYours A heart warming welcome for @BandB_CBS's @KatherineKellyL #TheBoldSABC3Tour #ShareTheBay pic.twitter.com/b8HnZxRui3— SABC 3 (@SABC3) August 27, 2018
Katherine Kelly Lang, aka Brooke Logan from The Bold and The Beautiful, has landed in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/faSuClLvSx— Kgopolo Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) August 27, 2018
Shortly after it emerged that Katherine had landed, Twitter went into detective mode to link the removal of former Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Athol Trollip to her man-eater character.
So Brooke Logan arrives in PE and #AtholTrollip is no longer Mayor of #NMBCouncil. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful tomorrow to what happens next pic.twitter.com/EuTgsvFnXA— Real Steven Taylor (@StevenTaylorSA) August 27, 2018
Trollip ebesahambe no Brooke Logan ngoku asuswayo esikhundleni 😂😂😂 Whoever brought Brooke to the country must be investigated #AtholTrollip— Catzavelo's Missing K*ffir (@whatnownwabisa) August 27, 2018
Brooke Logan arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay kwaphuma Athol Trollip. Talk about leadership— Asemahle (@asemahlep) August 27, 2018
Brooke Logan steps into PE...and steals Athol Trollip as he is missing from #NMBCouncil— Soni Mokoena (@Soni_Sepoko) August 27, 2018
The Twitter streets have also been filled with hilarious memes and jokes about Brooke Logan and the reason why she's here.
The reasons ranged from collecting AKA to attending a special dribbler's convention.
Brooke Logan came to update the software of bofebe... Just patiently waiting for the new update pic.twitter.com/mE4yQQUig3— YANDANI (@YANDANI_M) August 27, 2018
Brooke Logan has landed for the dribblers convention. pic.twitter.com/B2g5UPOhm5— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) August 27, 2018
The Queen Mother of Hoeing , Brooke Logan , has arrived . Lead us master , we are your sheep.— Sisi Wangale 🇸🇿🇿🇦 (@sainthitlet) August 27, 2018
"Brooke Logan" is here to make sure that land is not expropriated without compensation.... we need to hide Cyril Ramaphosa.... pic.twitter.com/y7S7AzKNoz— #MawubuyeUmhlabaWethu (@Land_Comrade) August 28, 2018
I haven't a single doubt that Brooke Logan can fill up all these stadiums.— Seabela Maila (@Abi_Maila) August 28, 2018
Brooke Logan finally in S.A. no wonder my boyfriend been scarce 😭😭😭😥 pic.twitter.com/n1s8vbddUS— IG:pumladubaduba (@Mhizana_Mcduba) August 28, 2018
Me hitting up the Leadership Queen Brooke Logan for some hoeing advice pic.twitter.com/F5WAlX8Bmx— ❤️Lihle❤️ (@excinia_zuma) August 28, 2018
Your boyfriends in Port Elizabeth went to welcome Brooke Logan at the Airport. pic.twitter.com/4wo985K5Rx— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) August 28, 2018
Ramaphosa running away from Brooke Logan pic.twitter.com/CYxpoqVgYo— Tumisang (@iamlesleymafalo) August 28, 2018