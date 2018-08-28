Uzalo halts production- Twitter is split over the news

Production on popular SABC 1 soapie Uzalo has been put on ice until the end of August after cast and crew were not paid, the show's creators confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, production house Stained Glass Pictures explained that staff decided to suspend their services after they weren't paid their salaries on August 25.

Affected staff were apparently informed that the production company was waiting on outstanding payments from the SABC at the start of the month and were given the option to continue working or take immediate leave. Majority of the cast and crew decided to continue working until the end of August.

“As a company, we carried the costs of production for as long as we were able to, while waiting for the outstanding payments to be settled by the public broadcaster. Since we were unable to make payments on pay day, the 25th of August, the staff have exercised their right to withhold services until they receive their August salaries. We respect that decision and appreciate the work that they have put into the show this month despite the uncertainty,” executive producer of Stained Glass Pictures Pepsi Pokane said.

The production house said they were in discussions with SABC who have agreed to honour payments by the end of the August and that they were hopeful production would resume in September.

The announcement shook the social media streets with fans reacting to the news with memes and messages.

Fans of the show were heartbroken over the announcement, concerned that it might mean the end of the most-watched show in Mzansi.