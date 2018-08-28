Uzalo halts production- Twitter is split over the news
Production on popular SABC 1 soapie Uzalo has been put on ice until the end of August after cast and crew were not paid, the show's creators confirmed on Monday.
In a statement, production house Stained Glass Pictures explained that staff decided to suspend their services after they weren't paid their salaries on August 25.
Affected staff were apparently informed that the production company was waiting on outstanding payments from the SABC at the start of the month and were given the option to continue working or take immediate leave. Majority of the cast and crew decided to continue working until the end of August.
“As a company, we carried the costs of production for as long as we were able to, while waiting for the outstanding payments to be settled by the public broadcaster. Since we were unable to make payments on pay day, the 25th of August, the staff have exercised their right to withhold services until they receive their August salaries. We respect that decision and appreciate the work that they have put into the show this month despite the uncertainty,” executive producer of Stained Glass Pictures Pepsi Pokane said.
The production house said they were in discussions with SABC who have agreed to honour payments by the end of the August and that they were hopeful production would resume in September.
The announcement shook the social media streets with fans reacting to the news with memes and messages.
Fans of the show were heartbroken over the announcement, concerned that it might mean the end of the most-watched show in Mzansi.
Also, can't believe production on Uzalo is shutting down. That's one great show.— Lebo (@leboranks) August 28, 2018
Really? 😢It's rough! I'm a huge fan of Uzalo, so this is disheartening... Let them PAY those actors what's due to them. I'd hate to see something similar to those 16 "Generations" former cast members happen again... 😐— JustKen (@JustKen14) August 27, 2018
This is heartbreaking. I love Uzalo. Why SABC ele so? 😤 https://t.co/bURiPtuYV2— Tokiso (@TokisoM) August 28, 2018
Everything loved by black people is targeted and dismantled, first it was ANN7, Afro and now Uzalo.....sithule siyabuka njalo.— We're going to take 💪👍 (@Nzimandeomkhulu) August 28, 2018
Some fans also wondered if the show would follow the example of Generations and rebrand on its return. Or perhaps it may resurface on DStv.
Same thing happened to Generations next thing we saw Generations the legacy. Who knows we might see Uzalo the lagacy— Dion (@Dion74946392) August 27, 2018
SABC1's biggest telenovela #Uzalo is going through growing pains of Mfunsi Vundla's Generations. Any guess what it will be called on its return, if it ever returns? pic.twitter.com/IxMPypPSym— Sphelele (@SpheDludla) August 27, 2018
Noma Ungabuka Uzalo on Dstv Compact. Its Still Uzalo Not "The Birth" pic.twitter.com/VKdPwUijzU— ♻✿•Åw‘KøĐWΔ_Ç h R ïï＄✿•™♻ (@Awkodwa_SA) August 27, 2018
Others brought up SABC's recent announcement that they would air the English Premier League, asking if they used the "Uzalo money" on the football deal.
So SABC has money to bring the EPL but can’t pay production for Uzalo?🤔👀— ZWELITHINI👑 (@2bzin) August 28, 2018
SABC sacrificing Uzalo to give us the EPL....🔥 https://t.co/7omw4TXkAX— A Kaffir in sight (@siyandagola) August 27, 2018
Others suggested it was time for the SABC to get a new show for the time slot.
I feel for the staff and actors, no one deserve to lose their jobs. But Uzalo and Muvhango are same whatsapp group. Poor acting and poor storylines. What a torture. I can do without them. https://t.co/s29S3rqDx6— Mr Daniel (@Revrend_TD) August 28, 2018