3 things Twitter loved from Zinhle & Pearl Thusi's teary #BehindtheStory

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's friendship has come under a lot of fire in the past with people saying the pair only linked up because they have a "common enemy," however Tuesday night's episode of Behind The Story set the record straight.

Pearl interviewed her bestie Zinhle in a cosy bedroom set up. Looking all snuggly with their white gowns, the pair had a heartfelt conversation about everything that lies behind their relationship and DJ Zinhle's come up.

Twitter loved the genuine love being exchanged between the two and when Pearl opened up the waterworks, it got really emotional for a minute.

Watch some of the video clips below: