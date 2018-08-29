3 things Twitter loved from Zinhle & Pearl Thusi's teary #BehindtheStory
DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's friendship has come under a lot of fire in the past with people saying the pair only linked up because they have a "common enemy," however Tuesday night's episode of Behind The Story set the record straight.
Pearl interviewed her bestie Zinhle in a cosy bedroom set up. Looking all snuggly with their white gowns, the pair had a heartfelt conversation about everything that lies behind their relationship and DJ Zinhle's come up.
Twitter loved the genuine love being exchanged between the two and when Pearl opened up the waterworks, it got really emotional for a minute.
Watch some of the video clips below:
Pearl asked about AKA and his "love back" requests. Zinhle joked about how AKA and Pearl's "similar" personalities were her type. It was an all round touchy, feely vibe that Twitter was mos def here for.
Twitter was totally in their feels after watching the show.
Well... those that weren't too focused on the Bonang vs Phil Mphela twar, which coincidentally was happening at the same time.
The memes came flooding in.
