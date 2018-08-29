TshisaLIVE

'Broke' SABC clarifies who's sponsoring 'Brooke Logan's' SA visit

29 August 2018 - 15:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Katherine Kelly Lang aka Brooke Logan arrived in SA on Monday.
Katherine Kelly Lang aka Brooke Logan arrived in SA on Monday.
Image: Twitter/ SABC 3

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Katherine Kelly Lang's visit to Mzansi has sparked questions around who is footing the bill of the trip, while Uzalo actors wait for their August salaries due to a financial crisis at the SABC. 

Even though 'Brooke Logan' was welcomed into the country by a frenzy of fans, speculation around whose coffers the money was coming from emerged on social media on Wednesday. 

The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana led the crusade out of concern for his fellow actors at Uzalo

Vuyo said if the SABC forked out for Katherine's trip, the money could have gone a long way into paying the Uzalo cast and crew, who have downed tools until they're paid.  

The questions were sparked after the SABC revealed that 'Brooke' would appear on SABC's Isidingo and would be meeting fans as part of an SABC3 fan tour. 

However, SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu cleared the matter up saying the SABC did not pay or sponsor the trip. Neo said they had piggy-backed on an arranged trip, therefore didn't fork out a cent.

"The SABC did not pay for, nor sponsor Katherine Kelly Lang’s visit to South Africa. The Bold and Beautiful and Katherine paid for the visit as part of long standing plans for Katherine to compete in the 2018 Ironman World Championship taking place in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, 1st September. SABC3 piggy-backed on this visit and therefore did not incur any costs."

Meanwhile, Neo also told TshisaLIVE that the SABC was currently in discussions and hoped to make payments to Uzalo cast and crew shortly.

"The SABC has reported on numerous platforms that it is experiencing dire financial difficulties with the corporation unable to meet its monthly financial obligations, after making critical payments. Payment arrangements are being made with suppliers, service providers and creditors and we are proactively engaging with these stakeholders, including the Uzalo production team."

Vusi Nova: There’s so much fakeness & pulling people down in the industry

The music industry can be a vicious place.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'I've been waiting for my time in the sun,' says Idols SA's King B

Idols SA favourite King B is coming for everything.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Mpho Sebeng: The system that we exist in oppresses the black youth

Mpho said that young, black people stay winning no matter what is thrown at them and that in itself is amazing!
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

Skeem Saam's Leshole: It is every actors fear that they won't get paid

"The cost of living is very high and many of us have families that we have to look after."
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I want my dad' - Sbahle Mpisane speaks first words since horror crash TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi puts neighbours on blast after they woke him for a 'meet & greet' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 5 artists that shut down Dankie San ProKid tribute TshisaLIVE
  4. Nicole Nyaba on AKA 'romance' - claims they were living together & split ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | New York fans lose their minds over Sho Madjozi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X