'Broke' SABC clarifies who's sponsoring 'Brooke Logan's' SA visit

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Katherine Kelly Lang's visit to Mzansi has sparked questions around who is footing the bill of the trip, while Uzalo actors wait for their August salaries due to a financial crisis at the SABC.

Even though 'Brooke Logan' was welcomed into the country by a frenzy of fans, speculation around whose coffers the money was coming from emerged on social media on Wednesday.

The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana led the crusade out of concern for his fellow actors at Uzalo.

Vuyo said if the SABC forked out for Katherine's trip, the money could have gone a long way into paying the Uzalo cast and crew, who have downed tools until they're paid.