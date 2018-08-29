Emtee: People who hate me, don’t know me

Ever since Emtee returned to the spotlight earlier this month he has been laying low where clapbacks are concerned but lost his cool with haters on Tuesday, telling them they only hate him because they don't know him.

The star has been preaching peace, love and good vibes after returning to the Twitter streets following an incident where he "fell" on stage amidst claims that he seemed disorientated.

But the streets are still gunning for him and the rapper took to Twitter to try to shut them down all at once.