'I've been waiting for my time in the sun,' says Idols SA's King B

King B, whose real name is Basimane Melato initially didn't tell anyone about his plans to audition for the singing competition. He said that with the exception of his mom and dad - his siblings and friends found out about his Idols journey when they saw the adverts on TV.

"Everyone was shocked that I didn't tell them but not shocked that I went. They said when they saw the ad, they hoped it was me. They had been telling me to go and try my luck. I waited till I felt I was ready and now here I am."

King B said he couldn't find any fault with his Sunday performance where he sang Sam Smith's Stay With Me.

It was the live shows and King B said he couldn't find any words to match the thrill of being on that stage. King B said that he believed that his Stay With Me rendition was one of his best performances yet.

"I had the best time on that stage it was amazing!"