Mpho Sebeng: The system that we exist in oppresses the black youth

There's no denying how challenging it is to be a young, black person in Mzansi and actor Mpho Sebeng has applauded the youths' resilience which he says is the one thing that makes them win no matter how many odds they face.

The young actor, who recently bagged a role on The Throne told TshisaLIVE that he was impressed by how many people were securing the bag and winning at life despite the stacked challenges they face daily.

"I think that in the world we live in as a black man the odds are stacked against you. You are born to lose but your defying factor is that you were built to win. I think that most young black people find their dreams and desires being in dispute with a lack of funding, resource and/or opportunity," Mpho said.

He said historical disadvantages still played a huge role in the lives of young black people who have to fight every day not to become victims of their circumstances.

"The system that we exist in further oppresses the black youth, thus being born to lose. But our willingness to learn, our willingness to challenge the rhetoric, our willingness to go against the grain, our willingness to revolutionise the space so that we at least have the luxury of a level playing field is an attribute of how we are built to win."

Mpho, who is popular for his character on Ring Of Lies said he's grateful for the growing opportunities that comes with his job. He added that when he was on the production he was like a sponge because he wanted to learn as much as he could.

Mpho said his character Goitseone has helped him stretch his ability as an actor.

"One thing I am grateful for is being able to play different characters with different backgrounds. This role helps me stretch out my range a little bit and allows me to tell a story that is either shied away from or just isn't told well enough."