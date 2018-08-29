Vusi Nova: There’s so much fakeness & pulling people down in the industry

Vusi Nova has come out to put fake people in the industry, who pull others down on blast.

Vusi has worked with artists close to him in the past but told Trending SA's panel of presenters he put more artists on his new album because he wanted to beat the fakeness in the industry with unity.

"I feel there is so much fakeness that happens in this industry. So this time around I just decided to get a couple of friends (together) and I think in a way I was trying to show unity among artists."

He claimed the biggest issue artists had to face was people trying to pull each other down. So he worked with Zahara to write a song for all the haters.

"I'm not sure if it's a black thing but people don't like to see another black person succeed or go somewhere. They like to pull each other down."

Vusi's comments come just months after Lerato Kganyago took to Twitter to slam "fake friends" in the industry.

"In our industry it’s so common and I battle with it. I don’t know how many times I’ve held my tongue in public to avoid 'drama,'" she said.

Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that the most disturbing thing about fame was those who were faking their success and riches.

“I don’t know how to begin to educate them. It’s difficult to teach them because a lot of them think they are better. I’ve gigged with a lot of people who are living fake lives and it is so sad."