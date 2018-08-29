TshisaLIVE

Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's daughter Doja Cat slammed for homophobic slurs

29 August 2018 - 12:19 By Chrizelda Kekana
Doja Cat and her daddy legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini.
Image: Via Social Media

Doja Cat, US musician and the daughter of Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini has landed in hot water on social media after she went on a homophobic rant and admitted to using the derogatory term "faggot" over 15,000 times. 

Twitter has cancelled the rapper who even used the word in her apology. 

Just a couple of weeks ago Mzansi was excited to find out they could also claim the US star as their own after finding out her father is Dumisani of Yizo Yizo fame, but on Wednesday when Doja Cat topped the Twitter trends list, Mzansi and most of the world was ready to let go.

WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral

Her real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini and her daddy is an icon in SA.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

The musician tweeted that she called people "faggots" in 2015  and had used the word  many other times since then. But the rapper insists that she doesn't hate gay people. 

Twitter wasn't impressed by Doja's unapologetic stance and sommer cancelled her.

See the reactions below.

