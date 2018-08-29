Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's daughter Doja Cat slammed for homophobic slurs

Doja Cat, US musician and the daughter of Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini has landed in hot water on social media after she went on a homophobic rant and admitted to using the derogatory term "faggot" over 15,000 times.

Twitter has cancelled the rapper who even used the word in her apology.

Just a couple of weeks ago Mzansi was excited to find out they could also claim the US star as their own after finding out her father is Dumisani of Yizo Yizo fame, but on Wednesday when Doja Cat topped the Twitter trends list, Mzansi and most of the world was ready to let go.