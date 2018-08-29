Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's daughter Doja Cat slammed for homophobic slurs
Doja Cat, US musician and the daughter of Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini has landed in hot water on social media after she went on a homophobic rant and admitted to using the derogatory term "faggot" over 15,000 times.
Twitter has cancelled the rapper who even used the word in her apology.
Just a couple of weeks ago Mzansi was excited to find out they could also claim the US star as their own after finding out her father is Dumisani of Yizo Yizo fame, but on Wednesday when Doja Cat topped the Twitter trends list, Mzansi and most of the world was ready to let go.
The musician tweeted that she called people "faggots" in 2015 and had used the word many other times since then. But the rapper insists that she doesn't hate gay people.
doja cat you either do or don’t hate gay people there is no “i think” pic.twitter.com/bNbg0EUCyl— z. (@pasteInight) August 29, 2018
Twitter wasn't impressed by Doja's unapologetic stance and sommer cancelled her.
See the reactions below.
This is what Doja Cat’s apologies sound like right now pic.twitter.com/3gpTCSWS1C— 🦋The Gringos took SadGyalCries 🦋 (@ANGRYBLACKGYAL) August 29, 2018
Doja Cat just said that she didn’t know “f*ggot” was a harmful word...I- pic.twitter.com/dHbCy2YOLa— crash bandicoon (@croptopthot) August 29, 2018
Doja Cat hit the lottery and fumbled the bag in 6 business days. pic.twitter.com/hfmiqKuaCK— K. (@ThatPersianGuy) August 29, 2018
its over, rip doja cat 2018-2018 pic.twitter.com/5KLYx0ZeDz— yung terracotta (@TeeHaitchGee) August 29, 2018
Doja Cat apologizing for saying f*ggot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RZsBI2AbkY— flaco 🥀 (@LordHippyFlaco) August 29, 2018
Me supporting Doja Cat even tho she cancelled pic.twitter.com/SewiTqeGrH— TheHatersBallShowSmiff🇹🇹 (@_WordSmiff_) August 29, 2018
Doja Cat really apologised for saying f****t by saying it 18338 more times within the apology tweet pic.twitter.com/vZRepMgyju— bts in london (@taenrih) August 29, 2018