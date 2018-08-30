5 killer lines from Boity’s rap debut
It's official! TV personality Boity Thulo is here to kill the rap game with her "bad B" musical alter ego, and her debut single is serving flame after flame.
Boity has been teasing a career in music ever since she met up with Nasty C on Club 808 over a year ago. After that show, Nasty C invited her to studio to work on some music and the pair immediately started working on some dope tracks.
Boity finally introduced her first single to fans on Thursday morning, playing it on Metro FM's breakfast show.
What did you think of @boity & her brand new song #WuzDat premiering on #FreshBreakfast produces & featuring @nasty_csa? pic.twitter.com/wSSwtTbMou— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) August 30, 2018
Wuz Dat is a trap rap paradise with some serious Cardi B vibes where Boity lays bars on bars as she goes in hard.
Here are just five lines that got us all messed up. You know, in case yáll want to stick the lyrics up as your WhatsApp status.
"Black woman, white man money, getting back the land"
Translation: she's getting those coins!
"Looks like there's a demon in my shoes."
She is not here to play, guys.
"That boy's as ugly as my past"
Some times you just need to swerve.
"You selling your soul for some Louis, and half of your crew is some rats"
That Louis V life is not easy, mchana.
"Turning foreigners to citizen because in my garage is immigrants"
Who wants a ride?
The song also features Nasty C, who contributed his verse from his performance for music streaming service Tidal.
Fans will be able to get their hands on the single from Friday but it's already made an impact on the streets
She just shook the whole game with one song😬😬👏 @Boity 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/iFAfTTkbXa— T O U C H M Y B L O O D 🇿🇦 (@NgobeseZotha) August 30, 2018
Its Boity's 😍😍song so issa bomb🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CwXI55bnZW— Qina😭👊❤ Ft Kellz(ComingSoon).Son Of SliverTee🌠 (@FreezRSA) August 30, 2018
Boity's song. Niiiice #FreshBreakfast pic.twitter.com/c25ab3WEJA— Mash_ut Ozil (@TekoMash) August 30, 2018
That song is wavey... Boitys verses are on point and Nastys production skills are fire emojis..🙌🙌👌— Aylla Lizo (@Aylla_Tenza) August 30, 2018
When you do so much for other people,God bless u in so many ways @Boity Boitumelo Thulo,ur song is fire 😍😍😍😍😍 #WuzDat pic.twitter.com/DrXK9X5Kdo— Eighty9_RSA (@GratitudeZA) August 30, 2018
@Boity killing all the female rappers with her first song. pic.twitter.com/II4rSQgQil— Lotanang Slo Petja (@slo_petja) August 30, 2018