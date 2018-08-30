5 killer lines from Boity’s rap debut

It's official! TV personality Boity Thulo is here to kill the rap game with her "bad B" musical alter ego, and her debut single is serving flame after flame.

Boity has been teasing a career in music ever since she met up with Nasty C on Club 808 over a year ago. After that show, Nasty C invited her to studio to work on some music and the pair immediately started working on some dope tracks.

Boity finally introduced her first single to fans on Thursday morning, playing it on Metro FM's breakfast show.