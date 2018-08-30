TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | It's Rachel vs Lelo for the Maphosa Nuts launch, ksa’zobalit!

30 August 2018 - 10:38 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rachel Kunutu is just the right person to deal with Lelo.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

If there's one thing we know about Rachel Kunutu its that she's as feisty as they come and Skeem Saam fans are sure she's the right person to deal with an entitled Lelo Mthiyane.

In last night's episode of the series Rachel found out that she had to work with Lelo to organise the Maphosa Nuts Factory launch.

Apart from Lelo and Rachel being like water and oil, they both pack tons of attitude and watching them attempt to work together is going to give viewers a great thrill. 

Just imagine watching two people throw shade like black Twitter and clap back like Pearl Thusi and Cassper Nyovest, but live.

Twitter was already lining up for popcorn in anticipation and they had the memes for the occasion.

