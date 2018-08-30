IN MEMES | Sbu waiting on his crush to say yes or no is nerve-wracking

Guys, no matter how many episodes of Uyang’thanda Na? airs, Twitter can't help but applaud the bravery of people who write to the show for help because rejection is embarrassing.

Sbu asked the show to help him come clean about his feels for a colleague and Mzansi was there as he waited for an answer to the all important "Uyang’thanda na?" question.

Tweeps made coffee, charged their cellphones and DMed their own crushes while everyone waited for Mo’ghel to answer Sbu.

She eventually rejected Sbu, saying she was in a relationship and loved her man. Twitter wasn't totally on board with that answer because "sis, if you knew you were taken why did you even show up for the date?".

Anyway let it also be noted that we are ALL here for the host, Moshe Ndiki's commentary!

Just check the lil clip below: