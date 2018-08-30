IN MEMES | Sbu waiting on his crush to say yes or no is nerve-wracking
Sbu waiting for his Uyang'thanda na? answer took so long Twitter forgot he was there!
Guys, no matter how many episodes of Uyang’thanda Na? airs, Twitter can't help but applaud the bravery of people who write to the show for help because rejection is embarrassing.
Sbu asked the show to help him come clean about his feels for a colleague and Mzansi was there as he waited for an answer to the all important "Uyang’thanda na?" question.
Tweeps made coffee, charged their cellphones and DMed their own crushes while everyone waited for Mo’ghel to answer Sbu.
She eventually rejected Sbu, saying she was in a relationship and loved her man. Twitter wasn't totally on board with that answer because "sis, if you knew you were taken why did you even show up for the date?".
Anyway let it also be noted that we are ALL here for the host, Moshe Ndiki's commentary!
Just check the lil clip below:
Hai mogal le yena🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💔💔#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/dz77O1wvJY— ♥MELLOW♥ (@_MOSETSANAMELLO) August 29, 2018
The memes came in the numbers:
Waiting for the answer #Uyangthandana🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/vHCa3f2DqZ— Siira_Q (@Siira_Qaba) August 29, 2018
#Uyangthandana Yooh uSbu umashaya. Real Charmer pic.twitter.com/HjezIPuTRb— Sbusiso DubeMaluleka (@Sbudah1) August 29, 2018
#Uyangthandana @MosheNdiki - 2 months relationship is like a gym contract 😂😂😂aykavel i6 pack pic.twitter.com/HfJBtKocII— Sbusiso DubeMaluleka (@Sbudah1) August 29, 2018
I love you but im in a relationship— Im R O Y A L T Y (@lele_nqobi) August 29, 2018
Yes i have feelings for u but I cant be with u
Hai madam umephi kanti#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/mwsT8b0NJd
#Uyangthandana this Sbu guy 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o71R2YTYsT— sibongile (@paidamoyo0788) August 29, 2018
Aletta says she loves her man but she showed up to #UyangthandaNa to see who has a crush on her. Sbu just isn't who she was expecting. pic.twitter.com/gvAIqYhGhJ— It's that August glow.🌻 (@paballo_patsa) August 29, 2018
Hahahahaha i like Sbu he is pusher akanandaba uphushela le ayifunayo qha #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/nN39OLkiRS— Yolanda Malindi (@YolaCharma) August 29, 2018