Kanye West FINALLY apologises for hurting people with slavery comments

30 August 2018 - 11:44 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kanye West has apologised for his controversial slavery comments.
Kanye West has apologised for his controversial slavery comments.
Image: Kanye West Official/Instagram

In an unexpected turn of events Kanye West has apologised for his controversial comment that black people "chose" to be slaves for 400 years, which left thousands of people across the globe fuming.  

Speaking on Chicago’s WGCI 107.5 Kanye said he didn't anticipate how much the comment would actually hurt black people. 

Kanye apologised for his choice of words, saying he was sorry for letting some people down. 

"I don’t know if I properly apologised for how that slave comment made people feel, and I want to take this moment to say I’m sorry for hurting, I’m sorry for the one two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for the people who felt let down," he said.

In the TMZ interview that went viral, Kanye said he felt black people could have "gotten out" of slavery if they wanted.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice," Kanye said at the time. 

WTF Kanye?! Slavery was a choice? Whose? How? Like njani?

According to Kanye: "To subscribe to slavery, press 1. To unsubscribe from slavery, press 2. Press 0 to cancel."
4 months ago

Kanye's core fans stuck by him with the belief that the rapper only made the controversial statement as part of his publicity strategy for his album.

Whether or not that was the case, Kanye does mention the comment and its effect in one of his new songs of his latest album Ye.

*you do the math*

So the question now is, is he forgiven?

