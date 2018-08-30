Lerato Kganyago sends a troll running with spicy clapback

Lerato Kganyago unleashed her inner-clapback queen after she shared a sweet moment with her 105-year-old neighbour and some tweeps found a way to drag her into the Phil Mphela vs Bonang Matheba twar aftermath.

Lerato definitely wasn't impressed when she shared the special moment with followers and some tweeps decided to add nasty comments to it.

In the cute video clip, Lerato wrote that the old woman filled her heart with joy.