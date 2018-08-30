TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago sends a troll running with spicy clapback

Lerato Kganyago posted a cute video with her 105-year-old neighbour but tweeps still found a way to troll her.

30 August 2018 - 13:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago doesn't have time for negative people on her TL.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago unleashed her inner-clapback queen after she shared a sweet moment with her 105-year-old neighbour and some tweeps found a way to drag her into the Phil Mphela vs Bonang Matheba twar aftermath.

Lerato definitely wasn't impressed when she shared the special moment with followers and some tweeps decided to add nasty comments to it. 

In the cute video clip, Lerato wrote that the old woman filled her heart with joy.

One tweep replied to the post, saying Lerator must "Phil it vele". 

Almost two seconds after the unwarranted comment the tweep joined the overflowing list of people Lerato has blocked.  

You know... the ones who don't adhere to her no negativity policy!

Even though Lerato's 'no-nonsense' approach is pretty clear tweeps always want to learn the hard way.

Another person commented with laughing emojis and joked about how Lerato was too quick with the block button.

That comment didn't fly over Lerato's head because just a few seconds later, she tackled the tweep, questioning her about practicing witchcraft.  

"Do your parents know that y'all are witches during the day," she asked.

Yikes!

When are y'all going to learn to stay in your own lanes with the trolling vele?

It's totally clear Lerato ain't the person to try that with... as for witches during the day... shu!

