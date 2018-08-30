TshisaLIVE

#TheQueen | Balance us malume Brutus, what is Twittergram?

30 August 2018 - 10:50 By Kyle Zeeman
Themba Ndaba play The Queen's Brutus, everybody's fave uncle.
Image: Via Twitter/Ferguson Films

Just as we thought we were mastering this Twitter game, The Queen's Brutus strolled in to tell everyone about this thing called Twittergram.

Malume was discussing Kea when suddenly the fam got concerned because she had not yet checked-in on the socials.

They suggested that they could find out if she was missing by checking out her social pages. 

Brutus killed the game when he asked if she didn't have Twittergram.

The social streets were a mess with memes and jokes about Brutus' new invention.

So. it has been decided that Brutus is the only person that will be allowed to use Twittergram. Got it?

