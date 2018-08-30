#TheQueen | Balance us malume Brutus, what is Twittergram?
Just as we thought we were mastering this Twitter game, The Queen's Brutus strolled in to tell everyone about this thing called Twittergram.
Malume was discussing Kea when suddenly the fam got concerned because she had not yet checked-in on the socials.
They suggested that they could find out if she was missing by checking out her social pages.
Brutus killed the game when he asked if she didn't have Twittergram.
The social streets were a mess with memes and jokes about Brutus' new invention.
#TheQueenMzansi Guys Kea is not on 'twittergram' hleng...😂😂😂😂— Precious👑💎❤ (@Tshego4575) August 29, 2018
She needs to be found ASAP pic.twitter.com/pVhsiTH7Ux
"She's not on Twittergram?"— Batman Sensei 🇳🇦 (@Modern_Villager) August 29, 2018
Who writes Brutus' lines? pic.twitter.com/ICWj0tPmgz
#TheQueenMzansi twittergram 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NM2kLhzbwp— BaloyidyakaBaloyi (@BaloyiDyaka) August 29, 2018
TwitterGram here we come. I wanna sign up already 😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xM3hVqBXDE— Audi Mdrid (@ShaanikaFab) August 29, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Eltonn Woods (@EltonnWoods) August 29, 2018
When Brutus Shakespeare Said "Twittergram"!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ugsECmFx55
Did Brutus say TwitterGram😂😂😂(dead)#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/tjYi2gBpGO— 🌠follow back😎 (@Kaybee68544163) August 29, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I'm the only who doesn't know :"TwitterGram"? 😀😁😁💔😁😁 New social network. Made by Uncle Brutus pic.twitter.com/0mml5muc9f— Lil ColliRise (@CNtiyiso) August 29, 2018
So. it has been decided that Brutus is the only person that will be allowed to use Twittergram. Got it?
Brutus is the only person allowed to say the word "twittergram" 😂💔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/B0INb3UHBM— MåsiiēY (@MasegoMashilo) August 29, 2018