Evictions & looting: Skeem Saam's Vusi Leremi on living in Soweto

Skeem Saam actor Vusi Leremi was left fuming over evictions in Soweto this week that led to protests near Orlando and the closure of several roads in the area.

Vusi, who plays the role of Clement on the soapie moved to Orlando, Soweto several years ago to chase that "chilled kasi life", but told TshisaLIVE that his community has been turned upside down this week with protests.

"It is a nice area but after what has happened this week I want to move," he said. Vusi added that he had heard gunshots on Thursday morning while preparing for work.

He said that protests erupted in the area yesterday after red ants were called in to evict people from a block of flats. Although he was not part of the eviction, Vusi said he saw some of his neighbours' belongings being thrown on the street.

"People in my neighbourhood were kicked out and all their stuff being thrown on the streets. Right now there are protests. One about expired goods and the other over the illegal evictions. It is really rough. Half of the people were at work so they weren't even there to see their stuff being thrown. These people are like family to me. It made me so angry," he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela told TshisaLIVE that Metro Police were called to the scene to defuse the protests.

"Metro Police were called to the scene but the evictions did not take place because the people in the area blocked the roads. There was no reports of any injuries as police tried to restore order."

Vusi said that while tensions were high in Soweto, the protests over expired and counterfeit food that left three people dead on Wednesday had not spilled into his area.

He said that he would rather stay in Soweto than the burbs because of the culture in the area.

"People are used to me here. When I am not at work, I am the normal Vusi. I am just a normal kid when I am in the hood. I like the hood because I've lived in the 'burbs and there's no life there. You don't even know your own neighbours."